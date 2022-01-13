The Ralph Lauren sale ends soon! Shop Pippa Middleton's dress, stylish shirts, tailoring & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Ralph Lauren fans, rejoice – their big January sale is happening. And with up to 50% off across womenswear, menswear, kids and home, the brilliant savings might just be enough to push you over the line to treat yourself to a little New Year fashion pick-me-up. You'll have to be quick though, the Ralph Lauren sale ends soon, so don't miss out!

With the sale in full swing, we reckon the Middleton sisters will be browsing the Ralph Lauren for discounts on their favourite designs – both Kate and Pippa have been spotted wearing the designer label, along with Meghan Markle, Princess Charlotte and Prince George too.

SHOP: Kate wears Ralph Lauren Celia Nappa Leather Pump, £480

Pippa Middleton’s gingham Ralph Lauren dress is even on sale with 50% off, reduced from £265 to £132.50.

Although Pippa’s colourway has sold out, Ralph Lauren has updated the style for Autumn in rich, red tones and neutral, flattering brown shades too.

Plaid Cotton Dress, was £265 NOW £132.50, Ralph Lauren

As for the smaller members of the Cambridge family, both Princess Charlotte and Prince George have been pictured looking ridiculously cute in cosy Ralph Lauren sweaters.

Kids Wool Cashmere Jumper, was £105, NOW £63, Ralph Lauren Kids

Not sure where to start? We’ve compiled the best deals in the Ralph Lauren sale to get you started..

Ralph Lauren Womenswear Sale

Classic Fit Striped Shirt, was £105, NOW £84, Ralph Lauren

Floral Georgette Dress, was £349, NOW £174.50, Ralph Lauren

Wool Cashmere Bow Cardigan, was £265, NOW £159, Ralph Lauren

Water-repellent Hybrid Jacket, more colours available, was £299, NOW from £149.50, Ralph Lauren

Rhinestone track jacket, was £265, NOW £132.50, and matching joggers, was £179, NOW £89.50, both Ralph Lauren

Classic Cable-Knit Polo Shirt, was £159, NOW £79.50, Ralph Lauren

Plaid Shawl Collar Wrap Top, was £299, NOW £149.50, Ralph Lauren

Bear Linen T-shirt, available in blue and white, was £129, NOW £64.50, Ralph Lauren

