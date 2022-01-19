We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Valentine's Day, the most romantic day of the entire year, will soon be upon us and yes, it may be a cringe-tastic fest for many, but it's a great excuse to dress up, no matter who you are with, or what you're doing. Got a brunch with the girls,Galentine's Day style? We've got your back. Date night with the one you love? Keep scrolling. Cosying up in style with a meal deal? Take note. We have everything you need to look your best.

READ: 24 of Kate Middleton's best flirty red looks for Valentine's Day

Off to the theatre or somewhere totally extra? You'll need a top notch dress like this breathtaking number from Needle & Thread. Check out the layers and layers of ruffles, and the dazzling rich red colourway. Swoon…

Willow Ruffle Gown, £450, Needle & Thread

This cashmere colour block jumper is ideal for the day of lurve. With it's bold mix of red and pink together with the super soft material, you'll be in love with it in no time.

AUTOGRAPH Pure Cashmere Colour Block Jumper, £99, Marks & Spencer

Wacky, yes. But totally fabulous all the same. Printed puffer jackets are big news right now and this heart-printed beauty will ensure you stand out from the crowd.

Liquorish longline puffer coat in red heart print, £70, ASOS

MORE: 10 best Valentine's Day hampers for 2022: Chocolate, candles, champagne and a whole lot more

Blazer dresses are pretty much the most versatile frocks money can buy - wear over jeans, tights or dare to go bare legged, and add heels or boots. This Zara number features a bubblegum pink houndstooth print. Perfection.

Houndstooth Blazer dress, £59.99, ZARA

Brunch dress sorted! This relaxed fitting style is both pretty and practical. Show it some love…

Pink Heart Keyhole Ruched Midi Dress, £27.99, New Look

Sequins? Check. Sky high heels? Check. Totally fabulous? Check.

Kensington Sandal, £169, Kurt Geiger

This striking pink and red colourway looks superb, don't you think? Glam up your denims with this dazzling sweater.

Lorna Pink Stripe Zip Collar Cotton Sweater, £95, Kitri

Give your ponytail a loving makeover with this gorgeous hair bow. Seen all over the runways, an accessory like this is a great way to give your look a girly edge that you can take off whenever you want a change.

Jennifer Behr wide bow hair clip, £172, Farfetch

We couldn't resist this show-stopping dress. Have you ever seen anything so beautiful? Add a black blazer for pure Emily in Paris vibes.

Short bow-front dress, £69.99, H&M

Jeans and a nice top is every gals uniform, and sometimes, we need extra special tops to get us through.

Printed Ruffle Blouse, £75, & Other Stories

If you are having a cosy night in watching And Just Like That, these beautiful heart-print PJs from Stripe & Stare have your name on. Super soft, light as a feather, and who could resist this kitsch print?

Sweetheart Pyjama Set, £99, Stripe & Stare

Every gal needs some red court shoes, and these beauties from L.K.Bennett are for life, not just for Valentine's Day.

Floret Red Suede Courts, £229, L.K.Bennett

They may technically be PJs, but we all know they're not. Team this dazzling feather-trimmed co-ord with heels for the ultimate in date night goals.

Darcie Hot Pink Pyjamas, £150, Nadine Merabi

Saint Laurent's phone holder adds a cute and trendy edge to your V day outfit. We heart the refined gold-tone hardware and the fact it can be worn across the body, on the shoulder or handheld thanks to a practical detachable strap. And the colour? Just exquisite.

Saint Laurent Monogram phone holder, £530, Farfetch

READ: HELLO's favourite Proseccos for Valentine's Day 2022

If you're snuggling up indoors with a film and a cocktail on V Day, make sure you wear a pair of these deliciously cosy, yet pretty slippers. You will feel like you're walking on clouds they're so soft.

Ladies Daisy Sheepskin Slider, £55.00, Just Sheepskin

We are literally heart-eyed over these stunning earrings from Soru. These lightweight beauties are made from 24ct gold plated solid silver and feature luscious deep red agate gemstones.

Red Ti Amo Earrings, £135, Soru

This super cute, 60s-style pink mini dress would look incredible with knee-high boots and a splash of red lipstick.

Saura Dress, £49.00, Jovanna London

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.