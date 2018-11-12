10 of the best Meghan Markle inspired tuxedo dresses

10 of the best Meghan Markle inspired tuxedo dresses
You're reading

10 of the best Meghan Markle inspired tuxedo dresses

Looking for Christmas party dress inspiration? Take your cue from the most stylish of royals, the Duchess of Sussex, and swap your sequins for an altogether more tailored look – a tuxedo dress. Luckily, tuxedo dresses are one of the biggest trends for festive fashion, and the high street is rife with them. Meghan is such a big fan of the flattering tuxedo dress that she's worn one on not one, but three different occasions.

She first wowed in a super chic black number for a special gala performance of Hamilton back in August. Stepping out alongside husband Prince Harry, the dress, designed by Canadian label Judith and Charles was a sexy, spot on outfit the event. She next swapped the black neutral for a khaki Antonio Beradi tuxedo dress for the Invictus Games closing ceremony while on the royal tour, and paired it with an edgy Aquazurra nude heel. Finally, she recently opted for a white sleeveless version – with pockets, of course – to the Courtenay Creative event in Wellington, New Zealand. Meghan kept the rest of her look simple and teamed the white Maggie Marilyn dress with navy Manolo Blahnik pumps. 

Meghan's styling of her tuxedo dresses is your go-to cheat sheet and the golden rule? Keep legs bare and heels high. The Duchess of Sussex also always wears her hair up when wearing a tuxedo dress, which is tantamount for showcasing the sharp, tailored neckline of this style of dress. And while black, white and nude shades are classic, don't be afraid to switch things up with a tuxedo dress in a bright hue or even sequins – perfect for a shimmy on the dancefloor. Channel your inner Meghan for your office Christmas party and try one of these tuxedo dresses from the high street on for size:

Riverisland

This River Island dress is perfect for pulling in your waist.
Bodycon wrap tux mini dress, £65, River Island

kitri

Kitri's classic, black tux dress is perfect for girl's who love masculine tailoring thanks to its oversize fit.
Minky tuxedo dress, £115, Kitri Studio

missguided

The asymmetric hemline on this piece adds a twist.
White blazer dress, £40, Missguided

PLT

We love the on-trend sharp shoulders and frill sleeves on this dress.
Puff-sleeve dress, £40, PrettyLittleThing

glamorous

Satin and pink makes for a killer combo!
Pink satin dress, £56, Glamorous

laredoute

If a tuxedo dress feels too sharp, try this softer version featuring a pleated hem.
Pleated hem blazer dress, £89, La Redoute

debenhams

Keep things classic with Red Herring's spot on take on the trend.
Red Herring tuxedo dress, £35, Debenhams

lavishalice

Sage green is an alternative shade and we love the belted detail and sexy splits!
Sleeveless tuxedo dress, £65, Lavish Alice

newlook

Jazz it up with a sequin encrusted tuxedo dress.
New Look sequin tux dress, £39.99, ASOS

reiss

Reiss' sleeveless tuxedo dress is giving us pure Meghan vibes.
Sinead sleeveless dress, £195, Reiss

