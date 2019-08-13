﻿
13 Photos | Fashion

These are the best summer dresses WITH sleeves

For when you don't want your arms on show...

...
These are the best summer dresses WITH sleeves
You're reading

These are the best summer dresses WITH sleeves

1/13
Next

Oops! Vogue Williams reveals she made a big mistake with her latest Lorraine outfit
street style floral dress
1/13

We've been promised that the sun is coming back, but until then, we're all about keeping those arms covered (and with a brolly in our bag!). If you're feeling in the mood for summer but you're not ready to flash the flesh, don't worry because we've shopped for the best summer dresses WITH sleeves. Yep, keep that chill at bay with one of these pretty frocks...  

pink-dress
3/13

This bright pink dress with long sleeves looks gorgeous with the black suede accessories. 

shiny blue dress
5/13

Dresses and trainers were spotted everywhere during fashion month - you can't beat style AND comfort. Blogger Candela Pelizza styled her statement blue dress with embellished sneakers. 

 

READ NEXT: Celebrities in trouser suits & why this could be our favourite fashion trend yet

Red dress
7/13

Everyone needs a long-sleeved va-va-voom dress in their wardrobe, and this one is truly divine. We'll be switching the sandals with a pair of pointy stilettos until it's warm enough to show off our summer pedi.

asos-floral
13/13

SHOP: Maxi dress, £38, ASOS Design

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...