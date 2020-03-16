﻿
10 Photos | Fashion

The coolest high-street denim pieces to add to your wardrobe right now

Shopping for denim can be a chore, but not any more...

The coolest high-street denim pieces to add to your wardrobe right now
You're reading

The coolest high-street denim pieces to add to your wardrobe right now

1/10
Next

Stacey Dooley is obsessed with these cult Chanel sandals - and we’ve found affordable lookalikes
Arianna Chatzidakis
jeans-high-street-denim
Photo: © Custom
1/10

High-street denim is an on-going clothing constant in most women's wardrobes - and for good reason, too. From skinny jeans to the cult classic denim jacket, and dungarees to jumpsuits, the British high-street is bursting with affordable, stylish pieces that are perfect for spring and beyond. Not to mention the fact that denim pieces are often long-lasting, durable and most importantly for 2020 - sustainable. Shop our edit of the best high-street denim pieces on the market right now.

marks-spencer-denim-dress
Photo: © Custom
2/10

As seen on Holly Willoughby, this denim dress from Marks & Spencer is the ultimate piece to have in your wardrobe. This frock features a comfy stretch material, pockets and a cute collar. We love.

Denim fit & flare mini dress, £49.50, M&S

BUY NOW
boden-denim-jeans
Photo: © Custom
3/10

Made from cotton denim for a comfortable fit, and boasting a belt tie to nip you in at the waist, these Boden jeans are guaranteed to be a winner in your wardrobe. Stock up before they sell out.

Tie waist straight jeans, £70, Boden

BUY NOW
next-high-street-denim
Photo: © Custom
4/10

Ooze cool girl vibes in these casual denim dungarees from Next, which have adjustable straps and big side pockets. Layer it over a t-shirt or rollneck jumper for an everyday look.

Denim dungarees, £38, Next

BUY NOW
french-connection-high-street-denim
Photo: © Custom
5/10

Crafted from 100% sustainably sourced cotton, this white denim dress boasts a relaxed fit, and can be dressed up or down depending on the occasion. Wear with heels for a chic evening look, or over a jumper for the office.

Rika seeded denim shirt dress, £95, French Connection

BUY NOW
guess-denim-skirt
Photo: © Custom
6/10

Add this tie waist denim skirt into your spring/summer wardrobe and you'll have endless outfit opportunities. Wear with heels and a t-shirt for an understated cool look, or with trainers and a vest to run errands.

Mini denim skirt, £79, Guess

BUY NOW
new-look-denim-shirt
Photo: © Custom
7/10

A denim shirt can be worn in so many ways - tucked into trousers or left unbuttoned with a tee underneath are just some styles to play with. We recommend pairing this dark denim shirt with an equally chic pair of jeans to nail the double denim trend.

Dark blue denim shirt, £19.99, New Look

BUY NOW
matalan-denim-jumpsuit
Photo: © Custom
8/10

Say hello to your new favourite jumpsuit, this bargain number from Matalan! Crafted from mid-wash, lightweight denim and featuring an adjustable tie waist, we'd wear this jumpsuit all-year round.

Short sleeve denim jumpsuit, £25, Matalan

BUY NOW
drdenim-denim-skirt
Photo: © Custom
9/10

Everyone needs a classic denim jacket in their wardrobe. Why? It's perfect for almost every season, complements most outfits, and is durable enough to last for a good few years. We need.

Alva trucker jacket, £60, Dr. Denim

BUY NOW
reserved-denim-skirt
Photo: © Custom
10/10

This eco-aware denim skirt from Reserved is one to add into your wardrobe as we approach the warmer spring weather. Plus, this particular skirt is made in a factory that employs pro-ecological technologies ensuring sewage treatment, heat recovery and materials free from harmful chemicals. So, it's good for the environment - and for your style status!

Denim skirt, £19.99, Reserved

BUY NOW

This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity, royal and lifestyle news delivered directly to your inbox.

© HELLO! Total or partial reproduction of this article and its photographs is prohibited, regardless of links or credits.

More about:

You might like...