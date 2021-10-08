﻿
aspinal-mayfair

Aspinal's new bag is loved by fashion's favourite A-Listers and royals

In partnership with Aspinal of London

Esther Coombes

A new season spells the perfect time for a wardrobe refresh, and mastering your accessories is a great place to start.

Known for its timelessly chic selection of handbags, wallets and luxury leather goods, Aspinal of London creates stylish accessories to last a lifetime. In addition to its roster of royal fans including Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge, the brand is regularly carried by the A-list with fans including Olivia Palermo and Taylor Swift.

aspinal-trio

New for AW21, Aspinal of London unveils its Mayfair Mania collection – and it has already been seen on the arm of Selena Gomez. Celebrating the label’s most iconic handbag, you’ll love each member of the Mayfair family, from the original carry-it-all full-size Mayfair to the Midi, Mini, Clutch and the all-new Nano.

cream-bag

Midi Mayfair Ivory Patent, £595, Aspinal of London

SHOP NOW

Selena was recently seen carrying the Mayfair Midi in Ivory Patent Croc, with sleek glossy leather in a smart cream shade accessorising her all-black outfit, while fashion influencers Anna Vitiello and Bettina Looney (below) have been spotted debuting the collection at Paris Fashion Week. 

aspinal-mayfair-anna      

aspinal-mayfair-bettina

Discover the range of new Mayfair shapes and colours now – you’ll want every one!

BROWN-BAG

Mayfair Midi Mocha Patent Croc, £595, Aspinal of London

SHOP NOW

metalic-blue-bag

Mayfair Mini Blue Metallic Double Croc, £450, Aspinal of London

SHOP NOW

The brand is also introducing a limited-edition series of metallic Mayfair bags in blue, bronze, gold, silver and rose, perfect for adding a touch of glamour to any dressed down look or making a bold impression with the return to evening events and going out out. Produced in limited quantities, these party-perfect metallics are true collectors’ items. The new colourways will be available in all five sizes, meaning you can choose your favourite shape – or collect them all!

aspinal-mini

With the trend for micro bags going nowhere, you’ll find the new Mayfair Nano irresistibly cute. A mini me version of the Mayfair Midi silhouette, it can be worn across the body with its bespoke gold chain or clipped onto a larger bag sibling as a charm – so versatile!

blue-bag (1)

Nano Mayfair Midnight Blue, £195, Aspinal of London

SHOP NOW

Elsewhere in the collection we have our eyes on a showstopping rose metallic double croc Mayfair Clutch, and the original Mayfair in evergreen patent croc, a wise investment for many winters to come.

green-bag (1)

Mayfair Bag Evergreen Patent Croc, £650, Aspinal of London

SHOP NOW

Look to dark, jewel tone shades when choosing a new tote – they never go out of style, and will take you from day to night, coordinating effortlessly with an array of outfits.

aspinal-green

So, as the models show, you can elevate your off-duty look with a statement bag, compliment autumnal tones of tailoring with a matching tote, or contrast a metallic clutch against your favourite black dress. The Mayfair Mania collection lets you tell your own story – carrying the most iconic Aspinal handbag.

Shop the all-new Mayfair Mania collection now at aspinaloflondon.com

More on:

More about aspinal

More news