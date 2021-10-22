Halle Berry's new Sweaty Betty collection features THE must-have jacket of the season 

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

There's just no denying that the quilted jacket is the outerwear trend of the year. From the Frankie Shop oversized diamond quilted jacket to the various versions on the high-street, it's the just the perfect coat to throw on over your jeans or your gym gear.

And now Halle Berry shows us how it's done with the return of her best-selling collaboration with Sweaty Betty. That's right, the rē∙spin Edit is Back with a Fall Drop. You'll find a quilted poncho jacket. that's ideal for wearing to the gym or to run around town doing errands.

"I'm so proud of this collection - it's my ideal fall wardrobe. It's effortless, adaptable, and complements my lifestyle perfectly,” Halle said.

Quilted black poncho, £195, Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty

The rē∙spin Edit focuses on effortless layers in time for the cozy season, with an understated colour palette of soft greens, warm creams and deep, earthy blacks inspired by Halle’s love of nature. The limited-edition, 24-piece collection closely reflects Halle’s personal style, and we can totally imagine her going on her LA hikes wearing every single outfit.

Athena Super Soft set, from £65, Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty

In fact, the campaign shoot was inspired by Halle’s love of nature and was shot in the iconic Topanga Valley by photographer Cliff Watts.

The 55-year-old actress said: "I loved working with the Sweaty Betty team designing my first collection and I'm so excited to be launching a second drop."

Luna quilted longline bomber jacket, £365, Halle Berry x Sweaty Betty

Pieces from the first collaboration in May sold out within 24 hours. The brand’s bum- sculpting Power Leggings, so popular a pair is sold every 60 seconds, feature in a reflective HBSB print, playing on Sweaty Betty and Halle Berry’s initials and named 'Jinx' after Halle’s character in Die Another Day.

The limited edition collection is available in sizes XXS to XXL, with prices ranging from £60 – £365.

