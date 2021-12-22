FitFlop has up to 50% off in their epic December sale: 9 must-have styles for winter

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

The pre-Boxing Day December sales have already kicked off, and we're drowning in the best deals on designer brands, high street favourites and plenty more.

MORE: The best December sales to shop now

So to help you out, we've taken the time to round up some of our favourite savings this season, including the incredible discounts available at FitFlop. Known for their super comfortable and stylish footwear, the brand is offering up to 50% off - score!

So go on, treat yourself to some of the must-have styles this winter, from cosy slippers to chic shearling boots. Your shoe wardrobe is about to get a serious upgrade…

MORE: 8 hidden gems we found in eBay's Certified Refurbished shop

Rally Denim Trainers, was £70 now £49, FitFlop

If you're looking for a comfy shoe for every day wear, then look no further than these white denim trainers.

Sumi Suede Boots, was £110 now £77, FitFlop

These boots are ideal for when the cold weather hits. Not only will they keep your feet nice and warm, but they're ergonomically designed to be as comfy as they are cosy.

Shuv Leather Clogs, was £120 now £72, FitFlop

We love that clogs are making a comeback, and we can't get enough of this sleek black pair. With the supercushioned microwobbleboard midsole, you might never want to take them off.

Pilar Leather Mule Platforms, was £120 now £70, FitFlop

Platform heels are all the rage this winter, and you can easily elevate your evening look with this leather mule pair. We're obsessed with the dark tan colour and gold detailing.

Allegro Bow Leather Ballet Pumps, was £85 now £51, FitFlop

You can't go wrong with a classic ballet pump, perfect for pairing with a range of trousers and dresses. This style of shoe can often be uncomfortable due to the flat soles, but FitFlop has cleverly added secret high-rebound cushioning hidden in the forefoot.

Allegro Airyknit Ballet Pumps, was £80 now £40, FitFlop

Add a touch of colour with these khaki 'Airyknit Ballet Pumps'. They are such a beautiful shade for winter and can be worn both around the house and out and about.

RALLY Suede High Top Trainers, was £130, NOW £91, Fitflop

Trainers can be warm and toasty too - just look at these suede, shearling lined high tops!

Cushy Felt Clog Slippers, was £65 now £45.50, FitFlop

It wouldn’t be December without a new pair of slippers. We love this super chic felt pair so much that we wish we could wear them to work.

Cushy Felt Clog Slippers, was £65 now £45.50, FitFlop

They also come in a classic navy colour, which is perfect if you're worried about getting the grey ones dirty.

DISCOVER: Kate Spade's Black Friday deal has Holly Willoughby's name all over it

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.