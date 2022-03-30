We've found the best leather trousers and leggings to wear with everything this spring

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

From Meghan Markle to Kate Moss, leather trousers are one of those wardrobe staples which have universal appeal no matter your signature style. From modern straight leg cropped cut silhouettes to eternally versatile leather-look leggings, they pair as perfectly with a sweater and chunky boots as an oversized blazer and stilettos.

RELATED: The best leather jackets to shop now

MORE: Wide-leg trousers are trending right now and these are our favourites

Whether you want to invest in the real deal or you're going faux, we're spoilt for choice with options this spring. From Marks & Spencer to H&M and Zara to & Other Stories, here's where you can find the very best options to shop online. No matter your budget or favoured fit, we guarantee there's a style to suit you.

Best leather trousers

Flared cropped leather trousers, £265/$320, & Other Stories

Leather trousers don't get much cooler than this kick-flare pair from & Other Stories. They're surprisingly versatile.

Ankle-length leather trousers, £199.99, H&M

Made from buttery soft leather, you'll want to wear H&M's slim fit trousers with everything this season.

Wandler Aster leather flared pants, £1,060/$1,510, Net-a-Porter

Looking to invest in a forever pair? Wandler's first foray into ready-to-wear includes these straight leg leather trousers with a high-rise waist and flared hems - perfection.

Autograph leather ankle grazer trousers, £179/$315, Marks & Spencer

With their elasticated waist, these M&S leather trousers are almost as comfortable as loungewear. They feature concealed pockets and a casual cropped cut.

Lara skinny fit leather trousers, were £568/$1,070 now £345/$838, Reiss

These skinny leather trousers from Reiss will last a lifetime. Modelled on classic biker wear, they come complete with silver zip pockets.

Agolde leather-blend straight-leg pants, £385/$300, Net-a-Porter

Inspired by vintage jeans, Agolde's leather trousers sit high on the waist falling to a straight cut.

Leather button detail trousers, were £255/$438 now £128/$220, Karen Millen

Karen Millen's real leather trousers have a slim fit, high waist and gold hardware. Shop them with 50% off in the sale.

Jigsaw leather cropped trousers, £350, John Lewis

Jigsaw's straight cut leather trousers have a flattering figure-skimming shape and cropped finish.

Veda Cynthia leather pants, £300/$298, Reformation

Reformation's leather trousers feature a slim waist with a more relaxed leg, for a cut that's cool and comfortable.

MORE: 11 pairs of patterned tights to choose from this season - plus how to style them

Best leather-look trousers

Faux leather marine straight trousers, £29.99/$49.90, Zara

Zara's faux leather trousers come in a stylish straight leg cut and will set you back less than £30.

Leather-effect straight trousers, £35.99/$59.99, Mango

These faux leather trousers from Mango have a high-waisted straight cut for a piece that you can dress up or down.

Spanx like leather faux skinny pants, £130/$150, Net-A-Porter

Spanx's sculpting and shaping 'like leather' trousers look like skinny jeans but have the comfort and stretch of a pair of leggings.

Ted Baker leather-look trousers, £120/$98, Selfridges

These Ted Baker faux leather trousers look and feel like the real deal. With their straight cropped cut, they work as a great base for any outfit.

Nanushka Vinni cropped vegan leather pants, £322/$385, Net-a-Porter

Nanushka's cropped Vinni trousers are made from the brand's signature soft vegan leather.

Faux leather wide-leg pleated trousers, £45/$84, River Island

These new season faux leather trousers from River Island feature a pleated wide leg and look amazing with stilleto heels.

Wide-leg leather look trousers, £22.50/$24, Boohoo

Wear the wide-leg trend with Boohoo's faux leather trousers. They have a flattering high waist.

Best leather-look leggings

Cora leather-look leggings, £129/$219, AllSaints

AllSaints' super skinny leather-look leggings would pair perfectly with chunky boots.

Commando faux patent-leather leggings, £95/98, Net-A-Porter

For serious shine, we love Commando's faux patent leather leggings. Their flattering cut would look great with sweatshirts and bralettes alike.

Object faux leather leggings in black, £45/$72, ASOS

With their mid rise cut and elasticated waistband, shoppers say these leather-look leggings are comfortable enough for everyday wear.

Black Side Stripe Faux Leather Leggings, £27.99, Long Tall Sally

Long Tall Sally's leggings are made with taller women in mind, with an inside leg of approx 36 inches - brilliant if you find your leggings often come up short.

Leather-look leggings, £11.99, New Look

New Look's sell-out leather-look leggings are finally back in stock. With their high waist and super slim fit, they're so flattering.

MORE: The Frankie Shop quilted jacket is back in stock - here's where to shop it plus all the best lookalikes

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.