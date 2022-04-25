National Lingerie Day: 23 sexy underwear sets to treat yourself - and your partner - to

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Today marks National Lingerie Day 2022, and what better excuse to invest in some seriously stylish and unashamedly sexy lingerie? Many brands are also offering deals and discounts so you can get a gorgeous new lingerie set for less.

Whether it’s a pink underwear set you’re searching for, a vintage-style bra, lace body or even a Bridgerton-inspired corset, lingerie should be about what makes YOU feel good, regardless of whether you're single or you have a partner. Even if the grandest plan you have for your sexy lingerie is for it to sit under your loungewear while you binge-watch Euphoria.

From luxury lingerie sets from Fleur Du Mal and Agent Provocateur to more affordable lingerie from Ann Summers and M&S, this is the best - and sexiest - underwear to buy right now…

Sweetheart lace bra and knicker set, £29.99, Love Honey

Love Honey's two piece bra and knicker set features this cheeky cut-out heart detail on the knickers for a fun, flirty touch.

Cupid plunge bra, £115, full brief, £75, and suspender, £100, all Agent Provocateur

This candy pink shade is a sweet alternative to red and we love the intricate heart detailing and embroidery. And if you're wanting to up your game, there's a suspender to match, too.

Deven longline bra, £38, suspenders, £28, and matching thong, £16, all Boux Avenue

From Boux Avenue's gorgeous new Whimsical Wonderland collection comes this dreamy Deven set. It's ethereal. floral and very feminine, but you can add suspenders for a little something more.

Fallen angel balcony bra, £32, and matching briefs, £17, Curvy Kate

Curvy Kate’s fuller bust range includes this beautiful silvery blue balcony bra and briefs with angel wing-inspired embroidery.

Hold Me Tight body, from £20, Ann Summers

This Ann Summers body has a cinched in waist and sheer underwire cups. It looks so chic in classic black.

Calvi lingerie set, £35, Marks & Spencer

M&S might be known for their comfortable underwear, but they're packed with sexy lingerie too - including this bra and brief set to add some fire to your collection.

Nola Toffee Diamante bra, £35, suspenders, £24.50 and matching thong, £17.50, Playful Promises

Sparkle your way through National Lingerie Day with Playful Promises' diamante studded set.

Lace bra, £17.99, and matching briefs, £16, H&M

A longline bra can look as beautiful as it does sexy, and offers a little extra support. This H&M set includes a Brazilian brief.

ASOS DESIGN Sindy flocked spot lingerie set, £49, ASOS

ASOS DESIGN’s polka dot frill lingerie set is cute but still seriously sexy.

Marseille set in peacock blue, £52, Bluebella

Bluebella's bestselling Marseille set now comes in this gorgeous peacock blue shade.

Fleur Du Mal bra, £145, and matching thong, £65, Net-A-Porter

A sumptuous mix of velvet and silk make this Fleur Du Mal set one for the feels.

Lace trim bra, £88, Free People

Go off piste and grab a deep, sensual coloured set that's not traditional black or red. Free People's lavishly purple lingerie is trimmed with gold.

Yown Love bralette, £95, and matching briefs, £65, Wolf & Badger

Vintage florals and lace make for the most gorgeous pairing on this Yown lingerie set. It’s the perfect lounge to bedroom bra.

Savanah Miller red heart bra, £25, Next

This cutesy heart-print bra from Next is simply adorable.

Passionata White Nights balconette bra, £42, and matching briefs, £28, John Lewis

Not into pink or red? Go green! This is the prettiest green and detailed bra, with a matching pair of shorties. Unexpectedly sexy or what?

Velvet bralette, £13.99, and matching briefs, £7.79, Lindex

For something tantalisingly tactile, Lindex's velvet bralette and brief set is sensually soft.

Love Lace bralette, £57, and matching briefs, £27, Womanhood

This pretty bralette and brief set is a 50s-inspired dream.

Agent Provocateur bra, £95, and matching thong, £55, Net-a-Porter

Just as sensual as lace is a sheer duo - Agent Provocateur's tulle laced lingerie set is minimal with maximum sexiness.

Basque set, £62, Bluebella

Looking for something that extra bit special? Try a basque - Bluebella's black style is pure fire.

White floral delicate lace lingerie set, £25, Pretty Little Thing

This stunning white floral lace set from Pretty Little Thing is just £25. Snap it up quickly.

Rosebud dot wicket teddy, £69, Victoria's Secret

Victoria's Secret mesh and lace body is figure-flattering, with a bold cut-out back. Gorgeous.

Babydoll set, £29.99, Love Honey

This cute babydoll set is more seductive than it first appears with a matching crotchless thong just visible undernearth the sheer skirt.

Silk robe, £189, The White Company

Your old threadbare dressing gown isn't going to cut it for a sexy night in for two - switch it to a silk robe instead.

