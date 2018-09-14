Duchess Meghan used to be a regular on the FROW - see her best fashion week outfits We're holding out for a LFW appearance...

It's a well-known fact that the Duchess of Sussex was a regular FROW-er during her time as an actress on Suits – often heading to New York Fashion Week to scout out new looks for her lifestyle blog The Tig or even to present some style segments on American television. And while we don't think we'll see her at LFW this year (we can only dream), we can look back at all our favourite Markle fashion moments from her pre-royalty days.

The new Duchess has always loved fashion, and was spotted at shows from the likes of Tory Burch, Hervé Leger and her close friend Misha Nonoo back in the day. You'll be glad to know her effortless, American-girl style was always her go-to then, too. Ready for a walk down memory lane?

Wes Gordon A/W 2015

You can't get much more fashun, darling than minimal makeup, a throw-it-back ponytail and a look-at-me faux fur gilet, can you? Well, in 2015 you couldn't. Meghan's continuing love for neutral shades certainly showed at the Wes Gordon show, where she chose a pale blue skirt for a subtle hint of colour.

Hervé Leger A/W 2014

Meghan arrived at the Hervé Leger NYFW show looking like a mega it-girl in one of the brand's cult bandage dresses, worn with a studded biker jacket on top for extra edge. A major Markle fashion moment, we think.

World Mastercard Fashion Week A/W 2015

Since she was based in Toronto for many years, Meghan also attended the annual World Mastercard Fashion Week to support Canadian labels. How incredible does she look in this all-white ensemble, teamed with a mega oversized leather jacket? Love.

Misha Nonoo A/W 2015

Meghan often wore flat shoes to fashion week – a style tip we can all get on board with, we think you'll agree. We love this pretty midriff-baring ensemble teamed with a glittery pair of pointed pumps and a classic croc handbag (which we could totally see her carrying today).

Marc Jacobs pop-up party, A/W 2015

We would love to see the Duchess in an outfit like this at a daytime engagement – more royals should embrace leather trousers, don't you think? Her chic khaki knitwear with a tailored shirt underneath adds just enough smart, we reckon. Don't even get us started on that mega-shiny straight hair…

Tory Burch S/S 2014

Proving she's always loved a tailored trouser and shirt combo, Meghan wore black skinny jeans, a studded shirt and some sky-high patent Louboutins to the Tory Burch Spring/Summer 2014 show. And how gorgeous does she look in a bright lip?

