The sweet way Duchess Kate matches her fashion with mum Carole Like mother like daughter…

The Duchess of Cambridge and her mum Carole Middleton are known to be very close, so it's not surprising that they share a similar sense of style - and on their most recent public outing together they proved that once again! The pair both chose one of their favourite jewellery designers, Kiki McDonough, to adorn their ears with beautiful jewels at the King's Cup sailing regatta. The London company makes stunning fine jewellery that Kate has been wearing for years - though it does come at a cost!

Kate's Kiki McDonough earrings

The Duchess wore her 'Lauren' pave diamond leaf earrings, which come in at a pricey £2300 - while Carole chose the 'Jemima' drop earrings, which cost £3100. What a treat for a day out on the sea, eh? Both kept things much more casual with the rest of their outfits, however, with Kate dressing to compete in her sporty shorts, cap and jacket, and Carole looking ultra-chic in a Breton top and chinos.

Earlier that day, Kate arrived at the event looking totally elegant in a striped Sandro top, a pair of tailored trousers from L.K. Bennett and her favourite Superga trainers. She sported her heart-shaped earrings then, too - perhaps she forgot to remove the expensive jewellery before taking to the sails!

Carole wore the 'Jemima' drop earrings, £3100

Carole is something of a fashion influencer, just like her stylish daughters Kate and Pippa. In fact, she nearly sparked a sell-out with her recent Wimbledon outfit, wearing a sale pick from one of her favourite clothing stores, Jaeger. The linen shirt dress is currently reduced from £110 to £85 and has already sold out in many sizes, since Carole was spotted wearing it.

Both Kate and Carole were noticeably sporting a golden summer glow at the regatta, having recently returned from a luxurious break in Mustique - where they also celebrated Prince George's sixth birthday. New photos show the gorgeous villa the family reportedly spent their stay at, and we're not surprised they were looking so healthy and relaxed. Here's to the rest of the summer holidays…