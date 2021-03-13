Meghan Markle's favourite ethical brand has launched a mini tote bag she'd love

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Duchess of Sussex is often seen with a handy tote bag thrown over her shoulder - the shape lends itself perfectly to her relaxed yet chic signature style!

One of Meghan's go-to brands for classic but cool accessories is Cuyana, and we reckon she'll have her eye on the label's latest launch - which is an extension of its popular 'Double Loop' tote bag.

Since the royal loves crossbody bags, too, we could totally imagine her rocking the roomy new Crossbody Double Loop Bag, leaving her hands free to play with son Archie as we saw in recent footage of the Sussex family.

Meghan has a number of Cuyana accessories, from totes to mini bags

Meghan has an extensive Cuyana collection, from her travel bag - which sweetly features the initial 'H' as a nod to her husband - to her classic black leather tote, which is monogrammed with her own 'M'.

We wonder if she's snapped up something from the Double Loop collection and had it personalised like her other pieces?

Double Loop Bag, $295 / £212, Cuyana

The Duchess also loves Cuyana jewellery and clothing, and rocked the 'Luna Ear Jacket Earrings' by the brand during a video appearance earlier in October 2020.

Meghan looked effortless in her Hope For Flowers strappy summery dress, and pulled her hair back into a low ponytail to show off her statement jacket earrings from the New York brand.

Meghan wearing her gorgeous Cuyana ear jackets

As usual, royal fans were quick to react to the Duchess' gorgeous new look, with many commenting on her decision to support the independent brand again.

Luna Ear Jackets, £150, Cuyana

Commenting on fashion account @WhatMeghanWore, one wrote: "Cuyana is a WOC-owned brand too!" while another added: "Those earrings are beautiful! Meghan finds the most endearing jewellery."

We wouldn't be surprised if the Duchess has a stash of Cuyana accessories that we haven't seen yet...

