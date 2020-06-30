Kate Middleton's favourite New Look shoes are back in stock - grab a pair for £23.99 The Duchess of Cambridge's bargain mid-heels are such a staple and they're sure to sell out fast

The Duchess of Cambridge caused a mass sell-out at New Look when she stepped out wearing a classic pair of strappy shoes from the brand during her royal visit to Pakistan in October 2019. Now, they're back in stock and you can snap up a pair for just £23.99! Now that's what we call a bargain royal buy. The 'Pale Pink Suedette Low Heel Court Shoes' make an ultra-comfy staple, and we wouldn't be surprised if we see Kate wearing them again on her next overseas visit. If you do want to grab a pair then be speedy - we predict a rapid sell out!

Wearing her bargain New Look heels in Pakistan

Kate wore the neutral heels during a visit to a school in central Islamabad, with a traditional kurta - a beautiful loose collarless shirt worn in many regions of South Asia - which she teamed with matching trousers, and a scarf, all created by local designer Maheen Khan.

Of course, the Duchess loves to wear her Jimmy Choos and Gianvito Rossi pumps, but she's pretty partial to other high-street shoe buys, too. She memorably wore a pair of Aldo heels to the Wimbledon men's finals in 2019, teaming the £60 shoes with her beautiful blue Emilia Wickstead dress.

Pale Pink Suedette Low Heel Court Shoes, £23.99, New Look

Ever the trend-setter, it was recently revealed that Kate has sparked shopping sprees amongst another footwear market - trainers! Fashion search platform Lyst released its quarterly report ranking fashion's hottest brands and products, with the Duchess getting a shout-out for the rise in searches and sales for New Balance sneakers.

Wearing her popular New Balance trainers

Talk about the 'Kate effect', eh? The royal loves trainers and has a couple of New Balance styles that she favours for sporty events. She's not the only one - both Rihanna and Kaia Gerber have worn the cool sneaks, and we've also spotted them on fashion influencers Claire Wakeman, Emily Bull, Lucy Williams and Emily Oberg. Which of Kate's shoe styles is your favourite?

