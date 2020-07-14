This & Other Stories cardigan looks like it came straight from Princess Diana's '80s wardrobe The Chanel style cardigan totally reminds us of Diana's iconic fashion

Looks inspired by the 1980s and 1990s are a major fashion trend, and royal style icon Princess Diana's famous outfits, from puff-sleeved floral dresses to pussy-bow blouses are back and more popular than ever. That’s why when we spotted this & Other Stories oversized cardigan, with gold buttons and black-and-white design that brings to mind classic Chanel, we could instantly imagine it in Diana's royal wardrobe.

Fashion icon Princess Diana wore an oversized cardigan in London back in the late 1980s

Princess Diana was spotted wearing a similar oversized cardigan in London back in 1989 and it seems the piece is just as timeless as the royal's famous style.

Oversized Gold Button Cardigan, £85, & Other Stories

The & Other stories version of the cardigan is in knitted cotton in cream with black trim and gold buttons on the closures and duo front pockets. While Diana wore her cardie with a pleated summer skirt – still an option! – we can also see this cardigan teamed with everything from jeans and a t-shirt to an LBD.

Influencers are also rocking the look as a sweater dress, and we love that on the & Other Stories website they've taken a page from the royal style book by pairing the cardigan with Princess Diana's beloved bike shorts – a royally cool look if we've ever seen one.

