Princess Mary of Denmark releases elegant new portrait for special reason

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Crown Princess Mary of Denmark has released an elegant new portrait to mark her 49th birthday. The royal looked beautiful in a polka dot blouse as she celebrated the special occasion, a statement garment that wouldn't look out of place in Duchess Catherine's wardrobe.

Princess Mary is seen smiling at the camera, wearing her brunette hair pulled back in a ponytail and her dewy makeup look accentuated with a slick of berry lipstick.

The caption read: "Today is Her Royal Highness the Crown Princess' 49th birthday. The Crown Princess celebrates the day with her family in Frederik VIII's Palace at Amalienborg."

DISCOVER: Crown Princess Mary's twins share this incredible talent with Prince George

Loading the player...

WATCH: Crown Prince Frederik and Crown Princess Mary of Denmark's sweetest moments

Royal fans were quick to congratulate her on her special day, sending their well wishes and birthday greetings. One wrote: "With lots of love I am sending you sweet Birthday wishes! Have a very Happy Birthday, Your Royal Highness".

READ MORE: Meghan Markle inspires Crown Princess Mary of Denmark with ballerina-style bun

Another shared: "A sincerely wonderful photo of Crown Princess Mary… She looks good as well as in the personality that shines through in the photo. Happiest birthday! We love you."

Princess Mary is celebrating her 49th birthday

Mary's pretty blouse was reminiscent of one of Duchess Catherine's favourite looks, the humble polka dot. From her Alessandra Rich dresses to her memorable Equipment shirt, Kate loves to make a statement in the vibrant print.

And guess what? Kate's polka dot blouse she wore to visit Evelina London’s Sunshine House in Peckham, south London in 2019 is still in stock in all sizes.

Kate Middleton is also a fan of a polka dot shirt

Priced at £230, it's not cheap, but if you're keen to copy Kate and Mary's classic style, it's a total winner.

Meanwhile, Mary – who is married to Crown Prince Frederik – is known as a style icon in her own right with a sustainable approach to fashion, often recycling her outfits.

Slim Signature Silk Shirt, £230, Equipment

To mark her birthday, Danish royal photographer Chris Christophersen spoke to honey.nine.com.au about working with Princess Mary.

He said: "The Crown Princess is a woman who from the beginning has melted into the hearts of all the Danes. She is very natural and always smiling, which always [results in] good pictures of her."

RELATED: Denmark's royal twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine's most precious sibling moments

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.