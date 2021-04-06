Marks & Spencer just dropped the perfect spring dress for Kate Middleton fans

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton style fans – we think we’ve found the ultimate spring dress, and we know that the Duchess would absolutely adore it. Why? It features at least four of her favourite style elements.

Honestly, it’s like someone dreamt up Kate’s ideal spring dress then made it for her. And it’s only £49.50 and available in sizes 6-24, so if you ask us, it’s a no-brainer! Just what’s needed for a wardrobe refresh now picnics and outdoor meetings are allowed in groups of up to six. And it will last you through the summer months too.

Pure cotton broderie midi shirt dress (also available in black), £49.50, Marks & Spencer

So getting back to the features that make this dress give us serious Kate vibes? Well to start, there’s its beautiful shade of baby blue. It’s a fave of Kate’s especially when the sun comes out. The smart collar and the fact that it’s a chic midi shirt dress would also get a big thumbs up.

The real icing on the Kate style cake, though, is the beautiful broderie detailing – Prince William’s wife has stepped out in broderie Anglaise dresses before – most notably during the couple’s trip to Sydney during their 2014 royal tour.

Kate Middleton loves baby blue - it's a shade that looks great with almost any complexion

All in all, this cotton dress is an absolute winner. if you love it – and how could you not – then we recommend you snap it up now. All the nicest M&S dresses are flying off the virtual shelves right now as shoppers update their wardrobes ahead of lockdown lifting.

