Queen Letizia channels Kate Middleton in the dreamiest blue wrap dress

They're two of the best-dressed royals in Europe, so it's hardly surprising that Queen Letizia and the Duchess of Cambridge often draw comparisons. Paying a visit to the Cervantes Institute for World Book Day, the Spanish monarch donned a beautiful blue wrap dress by Massimo Dutti on Friday – and it's just like Kate Middleton's iconic engagement dress.

Joining her husband, King Felipe VI, Letizia looked effortlessly elegant as she teamed her knitted midi with snakeskin stilettos from Spanish brand Magrit, and Bvlgari white gold and diamond earrings. Exuding Grace Kelly charm as she layered a designer coat from Felipe Varela over her shoulders, the mum-of-two wore her brunette mane in a sleek, straight style. As for her makeup, she opted for her go-to trio – a brown smokey shadow paired with long lashes and a subtle hint of bronzer.

Queen Letizia recycled her Massimo Dutti wrap dress for World Book Day

Back in 2010, Duchess Kate made headlines in a strikingly similar dress by Issa London as she and Prince William announced their engagement to the world. Sending fans wild, the 'Kate effect' wiped her sophisticated style off of the shelves almost immediately, as demand for the dress soared.

Letizia's latest look reminded us of Kate Middleton's iconic engagement dress

It's not the first time that Letizia and Kate have both worn similar ensembles, as they favour a number of the same brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Mango and Carolina Herrera. From floral frocks to white flowing skirts, powder pink suits to lace gowns, over the years the pair have drawn comparisons thanks to their love of timeless and tailored styles.

It's been a busy week for the Spanish monarchy, and on Thursday King Felipe and Queen Letizia were accompanied by their daughters Princess Leonor, 15, and her sister, Infanta Sofia, 13, at the launching ceremony of Submarine S-81 Isaac Peral at the Navantia shipyard in Cartagena. Wearing a grey wrap dress for the event, Letizia accessorised with matching snakeskin stilettos and dangly earrings – simply stunning.

