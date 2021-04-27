We earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Queen Letizia of Spain wowed royal fans in a super chic checked coat and leather leggings for a meeting at the Royal Academy of the Language in Madrid on Tuesday.

The Spanish royal never fails to amaze with her effortless looks and rocked business-casual to perfection as she attended a discussion hosted by the FundeuRAE (Urgent Spanish Foundation), which was founded in February 2005 to help promote the proper use of Spanish in the media.

Letizia is a huge champion of Spanish fashion brands and her latest outing proved the perfect opportunity for a subtle shout-out.

Wearing her stylish monochrome trench coat by Mirto, the royal added a pair of on-trend leather leggings by Uterque and a simple white blouse.

She finished off her look with a pair of sky-high black stiletto heels, dainty studded earrings and a face mask.

Letizia's latest outing comes after she paid homage to Kate Middleton in a beautiful blue wrap dress by Massimo Dutti, which looked just like Kate's iconic engagement dress.

Queen Letizia looked super chic in her monochrome outfit

Paying a visit to the Cervantes Institute for World Book Day, the Spanish monarch looked effortlessly elegant as she teamed her knitted midi with snakeskin stilettos from Spanish brand Magrit, and a designer coat from Felipe Varela draped over her shoulders.

Back in 2010, Duchess Kate made headlines in a strikingly similar dress by Issa London as she and Prince William announced their engagement to the world. Sending fans wild, the 'Kate effect' wiped her sophisticated style off of the shelves almost immediately, as demand for the dress soared.

Letizia wore a dress similar to Kate Middleton's engagement frock

It's not the first time that Letizia and Kate have both worn similar ensembles, as they favour a number of the same brands, including Zara, Massimo Dutti, Mango and Carolina Herrera.

From floral frocks to white flowing skirts, powder pink suits to lace gowns, over the years the pair have drawn comparisons thanks to their love of timeless and tailored styles.

