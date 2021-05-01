Princess Beatrice stuns in velvet mini dress for romantic date with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The royal and her husband wed in 2020

Princess Beatrice is making the most of restaurants reopening their doors as she enjoyed another Friday night date with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

The royal looked gorgeous rocking a chic all-black ensemble, teaming a velvet mini dress with a fitted blazer and sheer tights.

Adding a touch of colour, she paired her look with some dark blue suede boots and a turquoise pashmina.

In photos obtained by the Mail Online, the couple were pictured arm-in-arm leaving Loulou's private members club in Mayfair, London, after enjoying a romantic meal together.

Beatrice and Edoardo's fancy outing comes just days after they enjoyed a low-key meal with friends at a riverside restaurant in west London.

Appearing carefree and relaxed, Beatrice looked effortless in her off-duty wardrobe which consisted of a dark blue gilet with a black floral dress. She styled her outfit further with slick aviators and a chic Maje tweed-effect cardigan.

Edo, 38, layered up in a navy jacket, straight black trousers and a crisp white shirt.

Beatrice and Edoardo are enjoying weekly date nights

Last month, the newlyweds were quick to take advantage of lockdown restrictions easing, putting on a lively display as they tucked into an alfresco meal at George in Mayfair.

It's been a difficult period for Beatrice and her loved ones. The royal family recently ended the mourning period for Prince Philip, who sadly died aged 99 on 9 April.

The funeral, which took place on 17 April, marked Edoardo's first royal ceremony since the couple tied the knot last summer.

Edoardo accompanied Beatrice to Prince Philip's funeral

The day undoubtedly brought back bittersweet memories for the pair, who were lucky enough to celebrate their intimate pandemic wedding on 17 July in the company of the Duke of Edinburgh.

Back in 2016, the young royal became emotional as she opened up about her grandfather in the ITV documentary, Our Queen At Ninety. She said: "My fabulous grandfather. When I talk about my grandfather, I really get quite emotional."

Wiping away a tear, Beatrice added: "Because he is the most unique person and I'm very lucky there have been so many times where I have been able to share magical moments with my grandfather."

