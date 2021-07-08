﻿
meghan-topshop

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Remember Meghan Markle's stunning Topshop blouse? We've found a £22.99 version

Duchess Meghan's Topshop blouse was a hit with royal fans

Megan Bull

Back in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex had fans rushing to Topshop in search of the white puffed sleeve blouse which she wore on a discreet visit to the National Theatre. As the 'Meghan effect' resulted in a complete sell-out, the £26 style has since been wiped from stock, but we've found a near-identical version from New Look – and it's £22.99! 

RELATED: Meghan Markle's sparkling engagement ring from ex-husband is so regal

Meghan looked so glam in her Topshop blouse 

Seriously chic, this sweetheart top is the perfect desk-to-daywear staple. Fitted with sheer organza puff sleeves and a peplum hem, it's the epitome of elegance. Add a touch of luxury to your off-duty outfits by teaming it with indigo mom jeans and box-fresh trainers. 

Getting glammed up? Take a leaf out of Meghan's book and style your new favourite top with a matching pencil skirt and heels. 

READ: Zara Tindall channelled Meghan Markle for latest appearance - and she's not alone

new-look-organza-top

White Organza Puff Sleeve Top, £22.99, New Look

SHOP NOW

While attending the National Theatre, Duchess Meghan created the chicest all-white look, polishing off her ensemble with a Roland Mouret skirt, pearl-studded Aquazzura heels, £615, and her gorgeous mini Loewe handbag, £1,450. 

Wearing her brunette tresses down in loose waves, she opted for a natural and dewy complexion, combining a brown smokey eyeshadow with a hint of rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick. 

MORE: 18 best pie-crust-collar blouses & knits to add Princess Diana vibes to your wardrobe

SHOP SIMILAR: 

pour-moi-organza-top

Organza Short Puff Sleeve Top, £16.80, Pour Moi

SHOP NOW

oasis-puff-sleeve

Puff Sleeve T-shirt, £20, Oasis

SHOP NOW

The Duchess' wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and royal fans are often keen to shop her favourite pieces.

We've found a similar version of Meghan's timeless biker jacket from Marks & Spencer, and it's just £45. The royals' original look is a genuine leather jacket from one of her favourite go-to brands, Club Monaco, while the M&S jacket, which has similar classic zip pockets and buckle belt details, is a vegan-friendly choice.

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

More on:

More about meghan markle

More news

Activate HELLO! alerts and find out about everything before anyone else.