Remember Meghan Markle's stunning Topshop blouse? We've found a £22.99 version

Back in 2020, the Duchess of Sussex had fans rushing to Topshop in search of the white puffed sleeve blouse which she wore on a discreet visit to the National Theatre. As the 'Meghan effect' resulted in a complete sell-out, the £26 style has since been wiped from stock, but we've found a near-identical version from New Look – and it's £22.99!

Meghan looked so glam in her Topshop blouse

Seriously chic, this sweetheart top is the perfect desk-to-daywear staple. Fitted with sheer organza puff sleeves and a peplum hem, it's the epitome of elegance. Add a touch of luxury to your off-duty outfits by teaming it with indigo mom jeans and box-fresh trainers.

Getting glammed up? Take a leaf out of Meghan's book and style your new favourite top with a matching pencil skirt and heels.

White Organza Puff Sleeve Top, £22.99, New Look

While attending the National Theatre, Duchess Meghan created the chicest all-white look, polishing off her ensemble with a Roland Mouret skirt, pearl-studded Aquazzura heels, £615, and her gorgeous mini Loewe handbag, £1,450.

Wearing her brunette tresses down in loose waves, she opted for a natural and dewy complexion, combining a brown smokey eyeshadow with a hint of rosy blusher and pale pink lipstick.

SHOP SIMILAR:

Organza Short Puff Sleeve Top, £16.80, Pour Moi

Puff Sleeve T-shirt, £20, Oasis

The Duchess' wardrobe is a thing of beauty, and royal fans are often keen to shop her favourite pieces.

We've found a similar version of Meghan's timeless biker jacket from Marks & Spencer, and it's just £45. The royals' original look is a genuine leather jacket from one of her favourite go-to brands, Club Monaco, while the M&S jacket, which has similar classic zip pockets and buckle belt details, is a vegan-friendly choice.

