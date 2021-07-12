Princess Diana loved Hunter wellies - and we've found them on sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Along with nude heels and espadrilles, a good pair of wellies is a must-have in any royal shoe wardrobe. And if Princess Diana is your style inspiration, we have good news: the Princess’ favourite wellies from British heritage brand Hunter, inventor of the original Wellington boot, are on sale.

One of the most iconic photos of Princess Diana wearing her Hunter boots, is from the photocall during a visit to Balmoral with then-fiancé Prince Charles in 1981 in the months before the royal couple’s July wedding.

In the snaps, Diana sports green Hunter boots along with corduroy trousers and a pink embroidered sweater.

And Princess Diana isn’t the only royal known to have Hunter wellies in her wardrobe - the brand is also a style staple for the Queen and Meghan Markle, too.

The Duchess of Sussex, who also has been known to wear boots by the Muck Boot Company, wore a pair of Hunter rain boots for one of her most unforgettable appearances.

Hunter Wellingtons were the footwear of choice when Meghan and Prince Harry showed Oprah Winfrey around the grounds of their home, including their chicken coop (named "Archie's Chick Inn", after son Archie), during their famous TV interview.

We don’t need much more convincing that wellies are definitely fab footwear to have in your wardrobe year-round. So check out these royally-approved Hunter wellies that you can snap up for less right now.

Shop Princess Diana's favourite Hunter wellies on sale

Hunter Original Tall Wellington boots in green, were £115 now £81/$105, Hunter

Hunter Low Wellies, various colours from £69.99/$87.99, Amazon

Hunter Tall Gloss Rain Boots in pink, was £115 now £81/$90, Hunter

Hunter Original Tall Wellies in purple, was £105 now £63/$74.99

