Marks & Spencer just dropped the perfect summer dress for Kate Middleton fans

Kate Middleton style fans – we think we’ve found the ultimate spring dress, and we know that the Duchess would absolutely adore it. Why? It features several of her favourite style elements, and in fact, it reminds us of one of our fave Kate floral dresses of all time.

Honestly, it’s like someone dreamt up Kate’s ideal summer dress then made it for her. It’s part of M&S’s Per Una range and it’s just what’s needed for a wardrobe refresh now Freedom Day has arrived and we’re finally able to socialise again. It’s a bargain piece - at £45 - that will last you for seasons to come too.

RELATED: Prince William and Kate’s genius rotating iPad stand is an Amazon home office bargain

Ditsy floral maxi tiered dress, £45, Marks & Spencer

So getting back to the features that make this dress give us serious Kate vibes? Well to start, It's a seriously gorgeous floral maxi dress, a fave of Kate’s especially when the sun comes out. The notch-shaped neck and blouson sleeves would also get a big thumbs up, as would the Kate-approved shade of sky/cornflower blue. We also love the detachable belt, which makes for an extremely flattering silhouette.

In fact, this pretty number seriously reminds us so much of the beautiful dress the Duchess of Cambridge wore for her BBC appearance on the Big Night In last year when she could be seen with husband Prince William and their children taking part in the NHS Clap For Carers.

SHOP: Prince William and Kate Middleton's unique garden furniture unveiled - shop the look

This dress really reminds us of the one Kate Middleton wore for the NHS Clap for Carers

That dress, which was actually by Ghost, has long been sold out, but the M&S one is currently available in sizes 6-22. If you love it – and how could you not – then we recommend you snap it up now. All the nicest M&S dresses are flying off the virtual shelves right now as shoppers update their wardrobes after lifting.

A feminine and floaty tea dress is a spring/summer wardrobe essential, and you might as well have a Kate-worthy one while you're at it!

RELATED: Kate Middleton's skin care secrets - her tried and tested products

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.