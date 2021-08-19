We've just found Kate Middleton's perfect wedding guest bag - and it’s dreamy!

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

If there’s a royal wedding, you can bet Kate Middleton is the best-dressed wedding guest - she aces the brief of wearing stylish wedding guest outfits every single time. And we’ve just found the perfect accessory for Duchess Kate to carry - her favourite Aspinal bag in ivory. Dreamy!

Kate loves her beautiful leather Aspinal Mayfair bag so much she has it multiple colours, including black, tan and lilac, and the luxury retailer’s newest shade, ivory, is wedding-ready.

Midi Mayfair bag, £595, Aspinal of London

We could easily see Duchess Kate coordinating the latest Mayfair bag with her go-to wedding looks, from the blush pink dress she wore to her sister Pippa Middleton’s wedding or the perfectly polished McQueen primrose yellow tailored coat, worn to Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s wedding.

Mini Mayfair bag, £395, Aspinal of London

As well as the Mayfair bag, Aspinal’s ivory collection includes a few other celebrity favourite bags too.

Small Mayfair purse with chain, was £195, NOW £117, Aspinal of London

Kate’s influence has clearly rubbed off on her little sister, Pippa, who was seen carrying the Aspinal London tote - and yes, it’s now available in ivory. Maybe Kate and Pippa can twin?

Midi London tote, £555, Aspinal of London

Michelle Keegan loves the retailer’s Trunk style (she has the black and gold style) which you can now snap up in ivory. The vintage-inspired boxy design is a timeless classic, handcrafted from full-grain leather and metal corners.

The Trunk, £495, Aspinal of London

Amanda Holden is another famous fan of Aspinal, and is the proud owner of several styles. The Camera bag is a firm fave of the radio host’s, and we’re sure she’ll want to add the ivory shade to her enviable handbag collection.

Camera bag, £295, Aspinal of London

Which one will you be adding to your accessories collection?

