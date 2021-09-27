Kate Middleton's back to work wardrobe will definitely include this Aspinal bag

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton is back to work like the rest of us, having said goodbye to the royal holidays on the Isles of Scilly or staycations in Norfolk and hello to royal engagements to Cumbria and Oxfordshire. She might not be heading back to an office like the rest of us, but Kate Middleton’s bag collection needs a back to work handbag – and we bet Duchess Kate’s bag will be from Aspinal.

Kate has the Aspinal Mayfair bag in lots of colours, including this sweet lilac

Kate Middleton’s handbags have long included an Aspinal of London bag; her go-to style is the Mayfair, but we could see Kate sporting the roomy Essential Tote in her preferred hue, tan.

Essential Tote, £275, Aspinal

Sleek enough for Kate’s public engagements but big enough to carry a paper diary, laptop and make-up bag, Aspinal offer complimentary personalisation too – would Kate’s have an HRH engraved on it?

Regent Zipped Tote, £350, Aspinal

Kate would also love the Zipped Regent Tote for her days as a busy mum of two. She’d easily fit snacks and toys in there for Princes’ George and Louis and Princess Charlotte, leaving plenty of room for her essentials too. (It can fit a 14inch laptop).

Sharing Kate’s style is sister Pippa, who was spotted carrying the London tote – another brilliant back to work bag, as it can fit a 15inch laptop. Maybe Kate will be influenced by her little sis?

London Tote, £650, Aspinal

Pippa has the soft taupe pebble colourway, but you can choose from 12 shades including ivory white, navy tan and black croc.

Midi London tote, £550, Aspinal

Pippa’s much-loved bag also comes in a midi version, available in 9 shades from cherry red to smooth tan. If a backpack is more your back to work bag, a luxe leather version is the upgrade your accessories have been crying out for.

Reporter Backpack, £595, Aspinal

Commuters, rejoice! There’s enough space for a 14-inch laptop, two slip pockets for a tablet and smartphone plus a vertical zipped pouch. And who said laptop bags had to be boring? We doubt Kate would be carrying hers in a black nylon pouch – she’s far more likely to choose something classic like Aspinal’s Small Mount Street Laptop Bag.

Small Mount Street Laptop Bag, £650, Aspinal

The unisex design is perfect for Kate to share with Prince William, and frequent business flyers will love it’s brilliant design quirk – it can be neatly attached to a cabin-sized suitcase. Genius.

Card holder, £80, Aspinal

