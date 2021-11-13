Zara Tindall looks so elegant in gorgeous tweed coat at Cheltenham Festival

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall always impresses with her fashion, but on Saturday she looked so elegant as attended another day of the Cheltenham Festival.

The royal was wrapped up warm as she took a grey tweed coat out with her that ran down past her knees. The beautiful item featured a button-up fastener, some pockets and a slit above the knees. Zara also dressed with some trousers, a pair of knee-high boots and a pink headband. The royal mother-of-three was also carrying her mini-Windsor bag, which she is often spotted at events with.

She seemed to have a great day on her second outing at the Festival, as she was pictured laughing with other attendees.

The day before, the Queen's granddaughter dressed stylishly in a navy coat, which featured a funnel neck and double-breasted buttons on top of the flared waist.

Alongside the elegant trousers and boots, Zara added a hat with floral decorations to the outfit.

She wore some stylish makeup, including a pink lip, and kept most of her hair under the hat, although some loose strands did flow down part of her face.

Zara had a laugh at the event

Zara, who is the director of the Cheltenham Racehorse, was seen laughing with presenter Ed Chamberlain, who is ITV's main presenter for horse racing coverage.

The daughter of Princess Anne was recently seen celebrating at close friend Storm Keating's 40th birthday and as always, the royal looked stunning opting for a pair of gorgeous leather mini shorts and gold and black blouse.

To complete the look, the equestrian wore black tights and her short hair in loose waves. Her husband, Mike Tindall, on the other hand, looked dapper in a suit.

Storm shared several photos from the event, some of which revealed Zara's personal Instagram handle, zp176.

The handle actually has a concealed sweet meaning, with the 'z' referring to her first name, Zara, while the 'p' refers to her maiden name, Phillips.

The 176 is in reference to the team number that she was given when she first started representing the United Kingdom in equestrian. Her handle also shares the name with the equestrian clothing brand that she designed with Musto Outdoors Clothing in 2010.

