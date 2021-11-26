Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand is having a huge Black Friday sale - up to over 50% off

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We love a fantastic Black Friday sale in general, but if you’re a fan of Kate Middleton's style (and her handbags) you’ll be VERY interested in this one!

The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite handbag brand Aspinal of London is having a massive Black Friday sale with up to 50% off the full collection, PLUS an additional 10% off on November 26.

Duchess Kate owns the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag in multiple colours

If you want to shop Duchess Kate's exact bag, you’re in luck. Among Aspinal's Black Friday Must-Haves, you’ll find her go-to royal style statement, the gorgeous Midi Mayfair Bag for 20% off.

It comes in six beautiful colours from taupe to cherry ombre - you’ll want one in every hue!

Midi Mayfair bag, more colours, was £595 now £476/$680, Aspinal

The Midi Mayfair of course is just one of the covetable styles in the sale, and all the bags come in multiple colours and are personalisable with a monogram.

If you're wondering where to start, check out our edit of more of our favourites…

Shop Aspinal's Black Friday 2021 sale: Our edit

London tote, more colours, was £650 now £325/$462.50, Aspinal

Camera Bag, more colours, was £295 now £177/$255, Aspinal

Mayfair Clutch, more colours, was £295 now £236/$340, Aspinal

Sasha Satchel bicycle bag, more colours, was £395 now £197/$275, Aspinal

Large Lottie Bag, more colours, was £650 now £520/$740, Aspinal

Small Florence Frame Bag, more colours, was £895 now £716/$1,020, Aspinal

Zipped Regent Tote, more colours, was £395 now £316/$440, Aspinal

Harper Bag, more colours, was £550 now £440/$620, Aspinal

Midi London Tote, more colours, was £550 now £440/$620, Aspinal

