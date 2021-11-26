﻿
aspinal black friday sale

Kate Middleton's favourite handbag brand is having a huge Black Friday sale - up to over 50% off

Aspinal of London has up to 50% off everything - plus an additional 10% discount on Black Friday - including Duchess Kate's go-to bag

We love a fantastic Black Friday sale in general, but if you’re a fan of Kate Middleton's style (and her handbags) you’ll be VERY interested in this one! 

The Duchess of Cambridge's favourite handbag brand Aspinal of London is having a massive Black Friday sale with up to 50% off the full collection, PLUS an additional 10% off on November 26.

kate-middleton-aspinal-sale-midi-mayfair

Duchess Kate owns the Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair bag in multiple colours

SHOP ASPINAL'S BLACK FRIDAY SALE 

If you want to shop Duchess Kate's exact bag, you’re in luck. Among Aspinal's Black Friday Must-Haves, you’ll find her go-to royal style statement, the gorgeous Midi Mayfair Bag for 20% off.

It comes in six beautiful colours from taupe to cherry ombre - you’ll want one in every hue!

aspinal black friday midi mayfair bag kate middleton 1

Midi Mayfair bag, more colours, was £595 now £476/$680, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

The Midi Mayfair of course is just one of the covetable styles in the sale, and all the bags come in multiple colours and are personalisable with a monogram.

If you're wondering where to start, check out our edit of more of our favourites…

Shop Aspinal's Black Friday 2021 sale: Our edit

aspinal black friday sale london tote-z

London tote, more colours, was £650 now £325/$462.50, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

aspinal black friday sale camera bag

Camera Bag, more colours, was £295 now £177/$255, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

 

aspinal black friday sale croc clutch-z

Mayfair Clutch, more colours, was £295 now £236/$340, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

 

aspinal black friday sale sasha satchel

Sasha Satchel bicycle bag, more colours, was £395 now £197/$275, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

 

aspinal black friday sale large lottie bag

Large Lottie Bag, more colours, was £650 now £520/$740, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

 

aspinal black friday sale frame bag-z

Small Florence Frame Bag, more colours, was £895 now £716/$1,020, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

 

aspinal black friday sale zipped tote 1-z

Zipped Regent Tote, more colours, was £395 now £316/$440, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

 

aspinal black friday sale harper bag

Harper Bag, more colours, was £550 now £440/$620, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

aspinal black friday sale midi london tote

Midi London Tote, more colours, was £550 now £440/$620, Aspinal

SHOP NOW

 

﻿
