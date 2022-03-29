Why did royal family wear green at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving? The shade was a nod to the late Duke of Edinburgh

Members of the royal family including the Duchess of Cornwall, Princess Anne and the Queen herself opted to wear green to attend Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving, held at Westminster Abbey on Tuesday.

ALL THE PHOTOS: The Queen supported by royal family at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving – best photos

Shunning traditional black garments, the senior royals instead paid a subtle tribute to the late Duke of Edinburgh, whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green. The symbolic choice was a fitting way to remember the Queen's late husband as the colour was used over the years for things like his staff liveries and private cars, including the driving carriage at his funeral last April.

Loading the player...

WATCH: The Queen arrives at Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving

The shade could also celebrate his long-standing association with the Rifles Regiment, who wear a green uniform. Philip had been Colonel-in-Chief of the Regiment from 2007 until 2020, when he handed over the role to daughter-in-law Duchess Camilla.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice comforted by husband as she wipes away tears at Prince Philip's memorial

The Duchess of Cornwall further paid tribute to Prince Philip by wearing her special Bugle brooch, which she also sported at his funeral last year, as well as her regimental coat dress featuring bugle buttons. The silver Bugle Horn is used as the cap badge of The Rifles and is worn by every Rifleman today.

Meanwhile, the monarch's brooch was another poignant nod to her spouse of more than 70 years. She proudly accessorised with her yellow gold, ruby and diamond scarab brooch, designed by Andrew Grima, which was a personal gift from Philip in 1966.

The Queen, Duchess Camilla and Princess Anne all opted to wear green

A number of others in the congregation also wore the shade, including Duke of Edinburgh Gold Award holder, Doyin Sonibare, who delivered a special tribute about the transformative effect Philip's youth scheme had on her life.

However, other members of the royal family opted for different colour schemes, with Zara Tindall donning a sombre navy look, Princess Eugenie sporting dark florals, and Duchess Kate looking beautiful in a polka dot Alessandra Rich number.

The Queen paid tribute to her late husband

Also in attendance at Tuesday's special service were Prince Charles, the Countess of Wessex, Princess Beatrice, as well as European royals including King Felipe and Queen Letizia of Spain.

DISCOVER: The Queen pays tribute to Prince Phillip with her beautiful 'Scarab' brooch at memorial service

Prince George and Princess Charlotte were also present in honour of their great-grandfather, marking the first time the youngsters have attended a major public church service.

Almost 1,800 people packed the church, a stark contrast to Philip's funeral where only 30 were permitted to attend amid Covid restrictions, and the Queen was forced to wear a mask.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.