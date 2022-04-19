Kate Middleton's genius foldable travel bag is up to 60% off at Nordstrom Rack

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Yes, even royals need travel hacks! Kate Middleton has been spotted toting the handy Le Pliage tote by Longchamp, which folds up to a discreet size when you're not using it.

And if you want your own Duchess Kate-worthy carryall we have some great news - you can shop one at Nordstrom Rack right now for up to 60% off and starting at just around $70.

LONGCHAMP Le Pliage Club Small Shoulder Tote, was $140 now $99.97

French for ‘folding’, the 'Pliage' is a classic bestseller from the venerable brand, which started in 1948 as a luxury leather goods company in Paris.

LONGCHAMP Small Le Pliage Nylon Shoulder Tote, was $125 now $69.97, Nordstrom Rack

The bags, which come in Kate's go-to tote model as well as backpack and messenger bag styles, can be made from canvas, nylon or leather and have a fold-flat design.

LONGCHAMP Large Le Pliage Tote, was $145 now $99.97, Nordstrom Rack

Duchess Kate is said to own the handy bags in brown and navy, plus some of the larger travel carryalls.

LONGCHAMP Le Pliage Leather Trim Nylon Messenger Bag, was $255 now $104.96, Nordstrom Rack

We think the compact, versatile design makes them a great choice not just for travel, but for work and parents’ outings, too.

LONGCHAMP Le Pliage Backpack, was $125 now $79.97, Nordstrom Rack

A royal approved travel bag on sale just in time for summer vacation planning! *Adds to cart*

