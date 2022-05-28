Kate Middleton's Mayfair bag got a relaunch and now it's in the big summer sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kate Middleton is a big fan of British brand Aspinal of London and the 40-year-old can often be seen wearing her go-to Mayfair bag, which she owns in both black croc and a gorgeous lilac.

The Mayfair bag comes in lots of different colours, and the brand also launched a Nano version - a very cute on-trend mini version of the bag. And guess what, it has just gone down in the big summer sale.

Nano Mayfair in Willow, was £195 / $275, now £117 / $165, Aspinal of London

Yes, it may be small in size, but it's big in character. The tiniest of the Mayfair family member is handcrafted from the finest full-grain leather, and the compact design features the instantly recognisable shield lock, synonymous with the iconic collection that Kate loves so dearly.

Nano Mayfar in Bluebell, was £195 / $275. now £117 / $165, Aspinal of London

Featuring a bespoke gold chain, the Nano can be worn across the body or shortened to clip onto one of its larger siblings as a bag charm. Oh can you imagine if Kate rocked that look the next time we see her?!

Kate Middleton wearing a lavendar Aspinal of London Mayfair bag

Kate isn't the only royal fan of the brand - we've spotted Zara Tindall in her Aspinal of London Camera 'A' bag on numerous occasions, and guess what, the exact style is also in the summer sale. We'd be opting for the gorgeous pink Cherry Blossom Pebble style - just stunning. Oh, and what's more, there's the option to have it personalised!

Camera 'A' bag in Cherry Blossom Pebble, was £325 / $450, now £195 / $270, Aspinal of London

The Aspinal of London sale isn't on all the time, so if you're after a royal-approved bag for a whole lot less, now's the time. Aspinal is known for quality, and the bags are designed for longevity, with the view that they will be passed down through generations. All of the products are handmade by skilled artisans in some of the finest workshops in the world.

