Princess Beatrice steps out for surprise London date night with husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice surprised royal fans as she stepped out on Friday evening wearing the prettiest Zara heels - and we're obsessed with her chic date night look.

In new photos published by the Mail Online, the royal was spotted out in Mayfair alongside her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on Friday, after attending the Service of Thanksgiving - one of the many events taking place to celebrate the Queen's Platinum Jubilee.

The Queen's grandaughter looked stunning in a navy dress that fell just above her knees, beneath her Joie tuxedo blazer. She teamed the look with a pair of leather heels with a bow from Zara. Lovely!

Princess Beatrice stripped back on the accessories, pairing the outfit simply with a navy clutch bag that matched her dress perfectly. She wore her glossy hair in loose waves, with a soft glam makeup look.

Opal blazer, £268, Reiss

If you love the royal's sophisticated date night look, why not try this velvet blazer from Reiss. The satin lapels look just like 33-year-old's Joie piece - and it would make the perfect wardrobe staple.

Single-breasted blazer, £45, Marks & Spencer

If velvet isn't your thing, why not opt for the high street version with this single-breasted blazer from M&S. It's a great day-to-night piece - and can be thrown on over any outfit to instantly elevate a look.

Miss Pap satin bow mules, was £35, now £26.25, Debenhams

While the Zara shoes sported by Princess Beatrice are no longer available to shop, these Miss Pap heels are super affordable - and the bow detailing is just beautiful! If you love them though you better hurry, as they're selling fast.

