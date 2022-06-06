This royal beauty stood out in this dazzling outfit at Platinum Jubilee Party Lady Marina Windsor looked spectacular in her smocked dress

The royals showcased a stunning selection of outfits over the course of the Platinum Jubilee celebrations, however, there was one gorgeous outfit that went largely unnoticed.

The Duke and Duchess of Kent's granddaughter, Lady Marina Windsor, was a vision in yellow as she stepped out to enjoy BBC's Party at the Palace on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram account, the 29-year-old shared a carousel of pictures from the Jubilee festivities. In the first photo, Marina posed for the camera in her bohemian smock dress which featured pops of peach and apricot.

She teamed her Saloni number with a pair of velvet orange heels, delicate jewellery, and a touch of natural make-up. Opting for a fresh, summery aesthetic, Marina styled her brunette locks in a side part which did well to frame her elegant face.

Lady Marina Windsor looked stunning in her smocked dress

Marina captioned the post: "A magical and memorable evening of celebration."

Her fans were quick to flood the comments section with plenty of compliments, with one writing: "I LOVE YOUR DRESS HOLY MOLY."

Another fan penned: "Obsessed with that dress."

A third remarked: "Bohemian beauty!"

It comes after the 29-year-old attended the BBC's impressive Party at the Palace which saw the likes of Diana Ross and Eurovision winner Sam Ryder take to the stage with dazzling performances.

Prince Louis nearly stole the show

Other royals in attendance included Prince Charles, the Duchess of Cornwall, and the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge alongside two of their children, Prince George, and Princess Charlotte.

From the Royal Box, Prince William and George appeared in high spirits as they eagerly sang along to Sweet Caroline. The duo were spotted waving their Union Jack flags as they watched Sir Rod Stewart's memorable rendition.

The Cambridge children also made an appearance on Sunday to round off the Queen's spectacular Jubilee celebrations. Appearing alongside their parents, Prince George, eight, Princess Charlotte, seven, and Prince Louis, four, delighted fans with their hilarious antics.

