Sophie Wessex surprises in unexpected floral frock - and wow

The Countess of Wessex attended the third day of Royal Ascot on Thursday, looking resplendent in a bold floral dress. The royal stepped out to enjoy another sun-drench day at the races in perhaps her most vivacious look to date – and just wait 'til you see the print.

Countess Sophie sported an attention-commanding ankle-length dress that boasted a rich floral print in deep hues of cornflower blue, raspberry pink, marigold and cream. The fifties-fitted number, which featured short sleeves, wrap-effect and V-neckline, was peppered in large traditional blooms which exuded a painted still-life-like richness.

The royal, 57, teamed the dramatic number with a teardrop-shaped fascinator that radiated a gentle shade of petal pink as it caught the sun. Crisply pleated layers of fabric protruded from the illusionist headpiece, heightening the femininity of the regal ensemble. She slipped on a pair of suede mustard heels with a strap-across effect – adding another vibrant colour dimension to her eye-catching aesthetic.

Countess Sophie styled her blonde locks up in a bun, revealing a natural beauty blend consisting of a glowing complexion, nude lip and a flutter of finely applied mascara.

A dazzling aquamarine pendant adorned Sophie’s neck, while a large silver watch infused the royal’s accessory combination with a pinch of practicality.

On Wednesday, the countess turned heads in a blue broderie anglaise frock with plenty of bold ruffle detail. The wife of Prince Edward wore a matching blue hat that was adorned with flowers, and style her glossy blonde hair in a pretty updo.

Royal fans have been raving about Countess Sophie's style choices for Ascot throughout the week. "The wonder woman of Wessex," one commented on Twitter, while another said: "The very classy and elegant Countess Sophie. "A third agreed, penning: "She looks stunning, what a beauty," and a fourth added: "Sophie Countess of Wessex looking beautiful."

