Kate Middleton channels old-school Hollywood glamour with £55 accessory

The Duchess of Cambridge sported the ultimate It-girl accessory at Wimbledon's women's final on Saturday, taking to Centre Court at the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club fashioning an oversized L.K.Bennett sun hat.

Full of vintage charm, Duchess Kate's 'Saffron' hat takes on the glamour of old-school Hollywood, whilst also full of practicality. Crafted from natural woven straw, it's a wide-brimmed, floppy style with a round crown and is finished with an elegant navy blue ribbon.

Kate's exquisite accessory certainly takes pride of place as one of her more affordable accessories. Retailing for £55, the Duchess' highstreet hat is fit for royal ladies and fashionistas alike.

Unsurprisingly, the royal's iconic Wimbledon accessory ignited the 'Kate effect', causing her L.K.Bennett hat to swiftly sell out on the website.

If you're looking for a similar alternative, Free People's 'Shady Character' packable wide brim sun hat emulates the Duchess of Cambridge's effortless elegance.

Retailing for £55, this summer staple is sure to make a reappearance in your wardrobe for seasons to come.

Shady Character Packable Sun Hat, £58, Free People

Fellow shade-seekers like the Duchess of Cambridge will also love this frayed-edge straw hat from Reiss, complete with an oversized brim and rugged edges for an edgier, yet timless aesthetic.

Reiss Audley Frayed Straw Hat, £55, Reiss

The Duchess' fashion-forward accessory was the perfect piece to accompany her impossibly beautiful Roksanda dress. The luxury yellow number featured a sleek midi silhouette, a crisp cotton-poplin fabric, dramatic bow detailing across the bodice, short sleeves and a cinched waist.

The Duchess slipped on a pair of pristine white high heels to complete her summery aesthetic. Her Wimbledon wardrobe never misses!

The royal made several appearances at Wimbledon this year. Last Tuesday, the mother-of-three delighted royal fans when she arrived at Centre Court, looking radiant in a blue and white polka dot dress by one of her go-to designers, Alessandra Rich.

On Sunday, the Duchess was joined by her husband, Prince William, and their son, Prince George, to watch the men's final between Novak Djokovic and Nick Kyrgios.

