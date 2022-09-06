Meghan Markle makes a case for red trousers - 7 of our favourite pairs

Karen Silas
Get inspired by Meghan Markle's red AnotherTomorrow trousers she wore to the One Young World summit in Manchester with affordable looks from ASOS, H&M, Marks & Spencer and more
We hadn’t really considered bold red trousers to be an autumn fashion must-have… until now!
The Duchess of Sussex definitely made a case for red trousers when she stepped out in a head to toe red look by AnotherTomorrow, as she returned to the UK for the One Young World summit to give the keynote speech on 5 September.
Prince Harry's wife was positively glowing in the chic, professional look, which included a £470 bow blouse and £514 red trousers, both in ‘Fire Red’.
Head-to-toe red is very regal of course, but you can also style the pieces of the look separately - and we’re loving the thought of anchoring our autumn look with the statement-making trousers.
Meghan looked so fab in £500 red trousers from AnotherTomorrow - inspiring us to find the best on the high street
We’ve found seven fab pairs of red trousers to rock this autumn - and even better, these tailored looks won’t break the bank!
So check out our edit of red trousers for every wardrobe, from tailored looks to easy-to-wear drawstring styles.
Get inspired by Meghan Markle's red trousers
Red mid-rise flared trousers, £38, River Island
Unique21 tailored trouser in red, was £40 now £22, ASOS
Wide trousers £39.99, H&M
Plus tailored suit trousers, were £25 now £20, Boohoo
M&S COLLECTION Crepe Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer
Satin Trousers in red, £69, Arket
Cotton Sateen Tailored Slim Leg Trouser, was £89 now £45, Karen Millen
