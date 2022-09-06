Meghan Markle makes a case for red trousers - 7 of our favourite pairs

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

We hadn’t really considered bold red trousers to be an autumn fashion must-have… until now!

The Duchess of Sussex definitely made a case for red trousers when she stepped out in a head to toe red look by AnotherTomorrow, as she returned to the UK for the One Young World summit to give the keynote speech on 5 September.

Prince Harry's wife was positively glowing in the chic, professional look, which included a £470 bow blouse and £514 red trousers, both in ‘Fire Red’.

Head-to-toe red is very regal of course, but you can also style the pieces of the look separately - and we’re loving the thought of anchoring our autumn look with the statement-making trousers.

Meghan looked so fab in £500 red trousers from AnotherTomorrow - inspiring us to find the best on the high street

We’ve found seven fab pairs of red trousers to rock this autumn - and even better, these tailored looks won’t break the bank!

So check out our edit of red trousers for every wardrobe, from tailored looks to easy-to-wear drawstring styles.

Get inspired by Meghan Markle's red trousers

Red mid-rise flared trousers, £38, River Island

Unique21 tailored trouser in red, was £40 now £22, ASOS

Wide trousers £39.99, H&M

Plus tailored suit trousers, were £25 now £20, Boohoo

M&S COLLECTION Crepe Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers, £29.50, Marks & Spencer

Satin Trousers in red, £69, Arket

Cotton Sateen Tailored Slim Leg Trouser, was £89 now £45, Karen Millen

