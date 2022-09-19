Queen Consort looks dignified in fitted coat dress for the late Queen's funeral Queen Camilla looked regal in all-black at the emotional event

Camilla, Queen Consort looked sophisticated yet modest as she attended Queen Elizabeth II's funeral service on Monday. The wife of King Charles III, Britain's new monarch, appeared deeply reflective throughout the occasion while supporting other members of the royal family in attendance.

The Queen Consort arriving at Westminster Abbey

Queen Camilla wore a tailored, elegant black coat dress. Featuring an ebony hue, the outfit was an appropriate yet refined choice for the difficult day of mourning.

The royal styled her hair in her signature manner, with an elegant feathered bob. She opted for a bolder makeup blend. A velvety complexion, brown-pink lipstick and dark eye makeup made for an exquisite beauty concoction.

The Queen Consort accessorised with statement earrings and a sparkling brooch, and wore a beautiful mourning hat, with applique flowers and netted veil.

A pair of practical black shoes completed her ensemble.

Queen Camilla arriving at Westminster Abbey with Princess Kate, Prince George and Princess Charlotte

The Queen's state funeral took place at Westminster Abbey in central London. The Queen's coffin was processed on a gun carriage to the Abbey, pulled by naval ratings (sailors) using ropes.

The televised service, which included a national two minutes' silence, saw King Charles and senior members of the royal family following behind the coffin.

Following the funeral, the Queen’s coffin will be taken to St George's Chapel at Windsor Castle for a televised committal service.

A private interment service with senior members of the royal family will be held later that evening. The King George VI memorial chapel, an annex to the main chapel, will be the Queen’s final resting place. This is where her mother and father were buried, and is where her sister Princess Margaret's ashes are located.

