Princess Kate's famous red coat is back in stock due to seriously high demand

One of our favourite looks that the Princess of Wales wore in 2022 has to be her stunning red coat from L.K.Bennett.

Back in September, the Prince and Princess of Wales visited Wales and met different communities across the nation and they learned about the work of key charitable organisations.

It was Kate's first appearance as the Princess of Wales and she clearly wanted to wear something extra special to mark the momentous occasion.

The mother-of-three's red coat cost £599, and featured bold gold buttons, as well as striking gold horsebit detail on the pockets. It is also named the 'Spencer' coat, and we think you'll agree, it had to have been a sweet nod to her late mother-in-law, Princess Diana, as of course, Spencer was her maiden name. How lovely!

Kate wearing the 'Spencer' coat by L.K.Bennett

Predictably, the coat sold out at the speed of light, and it was impossible to get hold of it for the rest of the year.

Kate's coat is back in stock!

Spencer Red Recycled Wool Blend Snaffle-Detail Coat, £599.00, L.K.Bennett

But we have some exciting news; it's back for 2023, and all sizes are in stock!

However, we have a feeling it's going to be flying into all those virtual baskets, so act fast if you want to treat yourself.

The website says of the style: "A statement coat with heritage-inspired snaffle detail, the Spencer coat sits in our LKB Conscious collection. Crafted from a luxurious red recycled wool blend fabric by Manteco* - the leading textile company for sustainability and high-end fabrics - it's a single-breasted style with gold dome buttons, an oversized collar, a tailored silhouette and front patch pockets finished with gold snaffle detail. Wear it over tailored trousers and a knit or your favourite winter dresses."

