Princess Kate's black outfit and glossy blow-dry just turned everyone's head

The Princess of Wales looked sensational on Wednesday when she met with a group of eight experts from across academia, science and the early years sector, who offered her strategic advice in conjunction with her work involving her Royal Foundation Centre for Early Childhood.

The wife of Prince William met with the group of professionals at Windsor Castle as they raised awareness of the extraordinary impact the first five years of life have on future outcomes. The Advisory Group members have been chosen for their deep expertise in a range of areas including neuroscience, psychology, perinatal psychiatry, early years services and policy development.

Kate, 41, looked as beautiful as ever for the occasion, wearing a stunning black suit by Alexander McQueen, which she wore with a simple crisp white shirt. The mother-of-three wore her hair in a super glossy, blow-dried style and her makeup was immaculate.

We loved Kate's Alexander McQueen suit

We last saw the Princess on Thursday, when she hosted a reception for the England Wheelchair Rugby League team in recognition of their success at the recent Rugby League World Cup, as part of her work as Patron of the Rugby Football League.

The brunette royal looked as fresh, glowing and as chic as ever, rocking a wintery plum-coloured power suit layered over a soft white knit and accessorised with matching heels and a gold necklace.

She wore her famous locks in an effortlessly glamorous straight style and her makeup was immaculately applied. Stunning!

Her suit was the very same one she wore during a visit to Greentown Labs as part of her Boston tour when she paired the flared high-waisted trouser and single-breasted jacket with a pale blush pink pussybow blouse.

