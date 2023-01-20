Princess Kate's surprising new lip colour revealed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

This week, we saw the beautiful Princess of Wales twice during two back-to-back royal appointments and as always, she looked as stunning.

On Wednesday, Kate paid a visit to the Foxcubs Nursery in Luton as part of her ongoing work to elevate the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.

The mother-of-three wore a fabulous outfit consisting of a turtleneck top crafted from a soft cashmere blend and a coordinating midi skirt with ribbed detailing by Gabriela Hearst, which she teamed with a camel coat by Massimo Dutti.

Kate's coral/pink lip colour looked amazing!

We spotted Kate's makeup, which as usual, looked glowing and flawless. But we couldn't help but notice her lips! The royal often wears nude lipstick or a slick of lip balm. She tends to play up her eyes and is never without her brown eyeshadow and eyeliner, as well as a little foundation, but her lips are often blank.

Kate with her Clarins pink lipgloss in 2019 at Wimbledon

On Wednesday though; Kate sported a coral/pink lip colour! It was a beautiful change and really suited her. The lip combination looks like a delicate pink lipstick with a little gloss on the top. It really warmed up her complexion. We hope to see this again!

CLARINS Natural Lip Perfector, £20.50, Selfridges

When it comes to lipstick, not much is known about what Kate uses. But it was revealed that Kate uses Clarins 'Lip Perfector' when she was spotted reaching into her handbag for a tube of it during Wimbledon in 2019.

We can see why she would have this tinted lip balm handy at all times; the 'melting gel' formula gloss gives lips just a hint of subtle natural colour, so it can be easily swiped on anywhere at any moment and promises to nourish and protect as well.

