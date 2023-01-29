Zara Tindall loves the Aspinal of London crossbody camera bag - and it's 60% off in the sale

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Zara Tindall has been spotted on countless occasions with her beloved Aspinal of London bags, and her Camera 'A' bag seems to be a firm favourite. Now, an almost identical style to the royal's go-to arm candy is reduced by a huge 60% off in the Aspinal sale.

The Aspinal Camera bag has been slashed in price from £295 right down to £118, and still available in the purple and olive shade. If you want to snap up the royal favourite you'll need to act fast though - as the reduced discounted crossbody is flying off the shelves.

Camera Bag, £117 (WAS £195), Aspinal of London

The stylish camera bag features an adjustable crossbody strap, with the signature Aspinal logo. It's almost exactly the same as Zara's, though the timeless design is without the 'A' embroidery. The crossbody is the perfect staple for any daywear look, and Zara has been seen wearing the same deep purple shade on several occasions - so maybe she'll be adding the Aspinal piece to her collection!

Aspinal of London is the go-to handbag brand for the royals, and both Zara and Princess Kate have several of the label's pieces in their handbag collection.

Zara was most recently spotted in her arm candy fave as she travelled Australia alongside her husband Mike, following his time on the show I'm A Celebrity: Get Me Out of Here.

Zara teamed her Aspinal bag with ripped jeans and a navy blazer

The mother-of-three was seen sporting the Aspinal crossbody as the pair travelled from Melbourne to Adelaide, teaming the camera bag with a pair of washed blue skinny jeans, a blue printed jumper and a navy Sandro blazer.

As for her accessories, the royal opted for a pair of AM Eyewear's Tommy sunglasses and white sneakers, wearing her blonde hair in a low ponytail to complete the casual look.

