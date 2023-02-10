Princess Beatrice's most talked-about dress comes in a new sassy colour

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

We all know that Princess Beatrice is one stylish royal with an impressive fleet of dresses in her wardrobe.

One of our favourites has to be the beautiful blue number by Beulah London that the mother-of-one wore in 2021, during the service of Thanksgiving at St Paul’s Cathedral, which paid tribute to the late Queen's 70 years on the throne.

WATCH: Beatrice's wedding dress goes on display at Windsor Castle

Loading the player...

Prince Andrew's daughter chose the brand's best-selling 'Ahana' dress which has a longer sleeve length and is super elegant. It has a fit and flare silhouette with a short stand neckline and a sweeping skirt that's belted at the waist for a figure-defining fit, as well as a charming button-front. It costs £795 and is quite the statement number.

Beatrice looked amazing in her blue dress by Beulah London in 2021

It now comes in an incredible new colour - burgundy! This bold tone is flattering on all skin tones, and we adore how it looks with the pearl buttons. It would look amazing on Beatrice, especially with her fabulous red hair.

Ahana burgundy dress, £820, Beulah London

The website says of the style: "Our best selling Ahana has been crafted in a beautiful burgundy, with a longer sleeve length appropriate for colder months. Note the charming button-front offering a classic look."

Sophie Winkleman wore the same dress but in pink

The reason this dress hit headlines at the event, is because Beatrice wasn't the only royal wearing it! Sophie Winkleman, who is married to Lord Frederick Windsor, wore the same dress, but in pink. She added the Princess of Wales favourite bag, the Aspinal Midi Mayfair, in ivory, to her look, too. A royal flush!

READ: Princess Beatrice rocks knee-high boots & Princess Kate's signature accessory

Beulah London was founded in 2010 by Natasha Rufus Isaacs and Lavinia Brennan and has many celebrity fans. From Princess Kate and her sister Pippa to Sarah Jessica Parker, Sienna Miller and Kate Moss. What a client list, right?

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.