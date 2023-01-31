Princess Beatrice wears navy mini dress in unseen new picture

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

A new picture has emerged of Princess Beatrice and she looks incredible! The mother-of-one was seen rocking a delightful navy blue mini dress that came complete with long sleeves and a pie crust neckline.

The photographs of Prince Andrew's daughter appeared on Zahra Bahrololoumi's Twitter page. Zahra is the Leader of Salesforce UK & Ireland.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice talks about secret wedding for the first time

Sharing a bank of snaps, Zahra wrote: "Education is everyone’s business, & that was the topic of the breakfast I co-hosted at #GoalsHouse with HRH Princess Beatrice, Founder & Trustee of @bigchange_ at #Davos. What a privilege to discuss how we can redefine education systems so all young people can thrive.@yorkiebea."

Some information was shared on Instagram regarding the event, which read: "Big Change Charitable Trust was founded in 2010 by a group of six friends including Holly and Sam Branson and Princess Beatrice.

"Big Change supports young people with skills outside a traditional academic curriculum. So far they have raised £900,000 to support early-stage projects. And accelerated the impact of 11 projects, through a combination of funding, creative input, profile and making connections.-unite.Virgin.com."

Beatrice, 34, has been overseas this week. Her mother, Sarah Ferguson, gave royal watchers a small insight into her recent trip to Norway over the weekend. Taking to Instagram on Tuesday, the ex-wife of Prince Andrew - who attended Lisa Marie Presley's funeral in Memphis, Tennessee last week - shared a wintery photo of herself against a backdrop of ancient buildings.

Beatrice recently joined her mother Sarah Ferguson on a trip to Norway

During the short three-day trip, Sarah was joined by her two daughters Beatrice and Princess Eugenie as well as their respective husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Jack Brooksbank.

We hope they had a fabulous time!

