Princess Eugenie showcases blossoming baby bump in divine floral dress

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Princess Eugenie's fashion sense has become synonymous with ditsy designs. It turns out that her maternity style is no different, meaning we have a host of spring-ready looks to visually chew on. On Friday, images of the pregnant royal were shared online by a close friend, revealing her latest look to enchant her doting fashion followers.

Princess Eugenie, 33, looked radiant in a blue and black dalmatian print frock by high street favourite Whistles. The £149 shirred maxi dress boasted a loose-fitting silhouette, long sleeves, tie-fastening cuffs, a sweet shirred effect and a quirky animal print.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice And Princess Eugenie's Fashion Evolution

Loading the player...

The mother-of-two-to-be strapped a leather crossbody bag by Louis Vuitton across her front and smiled for a photograph with friends while enjoying a day out at an exhibition in Hong Kong.

Princess Eugenie looked radiant in the spring-ready Whistles dress

She wore her auburn hair down loose in a tussled style and showcased a natural makeup look, allowing her pregnancy glow to take centre stage.

The royal is always partial to a pretty printed frock

Treat yourself to a throw-on frock courtesy of Whistles and emulate Princess Eugenie's nonchalant cool-girl charm with a hint of sassy animal print.

Dalmatian Shirred Midi Dress, £149, Whistles

The gorgeous photograph of the Princess comes days after she celebrated her 33rd birthday with her family. Her mother Sarah Ferguson took advantage of the wholesome occasion to share the coolest childhood photo of Princess Eugenie - and it gave us all the memories of the nineties.

The proud mum and grandmother, 63, wrote in the Instagram caption: "Happy Happiest of birthdays, my Eugenie…Spring flowers always tell me the excitement of your birthday is soon and here we are. You are my magical beloved daughter and I am so proud of you. @princesseugenie."

MORE: Princess Eugenie's most fabulous party frocks – a royal retrospective

In the sweet childhood snap, Eugenie can be seen wearing a denim jacket with the cuffs rolled up over a white button-up top. And of course, no nineties outfit was complete without a pair of shades and an oversized scrunchie.

Discover more about your favourite royals and listen to our podcast below...

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.