Princess Kate removed a daring leg split detail from her Self-Portrait coronation look

The Princess of Wales often alters her outfits when necessary

The Princess of Wales looked beautiful in an array of patriotic red, white and blue outfits during the coronation celebrations of King Charles and Queen Camilla – and one fan favourite was the stunning royal blue Self-Portrait dress she chose for a pre-coronation reception at Buckingham Palace.

Kate's gorgeous dress was a new number from one of her go-to brands – the 'Twisted Crêpe Midi Dress', costing £360.

However, it looks like the Princess made a few changes to her outfit. The original dress features a plunging keyhole neckline and a high leg-split, but it appears that Kate altered the dress to reflect a more modest look for the royal-studded reception the night before the historic coronation ceremony.

© Kensington Palace The Princess of Wales with First Lady of the United States of America, Jill Biden, and the First Lady of Ukraine, Olena Zelenska

There aren't any full-length photographs from the event, but in a shot of Kate posing with the First Ladies Dr Jill Biden and Olena Zelenska, it seems that the dress has been altered to ensure there is less skin on show – which would make sense considering Kate's classic style and the formal setting.

Kate often alters her royal outfits, from removing pockets and buttons to total garment reworks. She has changed up a couple of her famous Alexander McQueen gowns for red carpet events, and also removed sheer details from a number of her dresses.

The original Self-Portrait dress features a leg split detail

The Princess teamed her pre-coronation look with the Queen Mother's Diamond and Sapphire Fringe earrings for the event, which was hosted by King Charles.

Kate also debuted a side-swept hairstyle for the event, with a deep parting tucked behind her ear and soft, bouncy curls. She has been experimenting more with her 'millennial side part' in recent months, but her Hollywood curls were extra-gorgeous!

© Getty The Princess of Wales and Princess Charlotte both wore Alexander McQueen

The Princess of Wales' coronation gown

The royal continued to wow with her royal outfits for the rest of the weekend, including her stunning Alexander McQueen coronation gown complete with robes and a sparkling headpiece at Westminster Abbey.

In photographs released after the event, royal fans were given a closer look at the beautiful full-length dress – though it did spark some confusion, since it seems that the neckline looked completely different to the one worn in the Abbey.

It was later revealed that the Princess wore a cape during the service, which was removed for the official photographs.

Kate's beautiful Alexander McQueen gown was modelled on the same dress she wore to the 2019 Diplomatic Corps Reception, with statement shoulders and a V-neckline. It was made in ivory silk crepe, with silver bullion and threadwork embroidery featuring rose, thistle, daffodil and shamrock motifs – to signify the four nations of the UK.

© Getty Kate's headpiece was a collaboration between Jess Collet and Alexander McQueen by Sarah Burton

Princess Kate's coronation headpiece

The Princess of Wales' show-stopping headpiece was no doubt one of the most talked about fashion details of the coronation.

Kate's silver bullion, crystal and silver thread work three-dimensional leaf embroidery headpiece was made by Jess Collett and Alexander McQueen. At the request of the King, she did not wear a diamond tiara, despite historic tradition.

The band featured two strands of glittering leaves, studded with tiny silver sequins.

READ NEXT: Princess Kate finally shows off late Queen's £2.4m necklace she wore for coronation