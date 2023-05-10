Princess Charlotte takes after her mum Princess Kate with pretty pearl jewellery – here's why it's special

Princess Charlotte charmed royal fashion fans with her sweet outfit at King Charles' coronation – and now, another special detail has been spotted about her outfit.

The young royal was 'twinning' with her mum the Princess of Wales on the day, in matching Alexander McQueen dresses and leafy headpieces – but she took after Kate in more ways than one.

Close-up pictures of Charlotte on the day have shown that the Princess was wearing a fine seed pearl bracelet with a gold clasp, with some commenters wondering if it comes from a royal collection.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte wore a fine pearl bracelet at the coronation

Details of the piece are not known, though wearing pearls is common amongst women in the royal family – and are particularly poignant since they are often associated with the late Queen Elizabeth II, who was never without her signature pearl necklace.

It's thought that the monarch felt they were part of her 'royal uniform' and didn't feel complete without them – and following her passing, Princess Kate and other royal women all turned out in pearls to celebrate her life.

© Getty Images Princess Charlotte wore a diamond brooch at the Queen's funeral

This is the second time we have seen Princess Charlotte wear a notable piece of royal jewellery – she also wore a brooch for the first time at her great-grandmother the Queen's funeral. The small diamond horseshoe pin, which originally belonged to the Queen Mother, was a sentimental gift from the monarch.\

It was a busy weekend for the Wales family with Charlotte and Prince George joining their parents at the coronation concert on Sunday night, and Prince Louis attending his first ever royal engagement with his mum, dad and siblings as they teamed up to help renovate a Scout hut in Slough, Berkshire on Monday.

© WPA Pool The Prince & Princess of Wales were joined by Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to volunteer with the Scouts

For Sunday's party at Windsor Palace, Charlotte took after her stylish mum once again by wearing a sweet Self-Portrait dress – a favourite brand of Kate's – teaming it with a tailored white coat from Amaia Kids when the temperature started to drop.

Amaia Kids is one of Kate's go-to childrenswear brands for George, Charlotte and Louis. The boutique in Chelsea stocks some of Charlotte's signature floral dresses as well as adorable knitwear.

© Leon Neal Princess Charlotte wore a sweet Self-Portrait dress to the coronation concert

Kate shops in the store herself and has also been known to visit with her mother Carole Middleton – while her sister Pippa has all been seen shopping there for her royal niece and nephews.

For her active engagement with her family and the Scouts on Monday, Charlotte got stuck into the activities wearing a much more casual outfit – in a cosy Ralph Lauren jumper and Next shorts and trainers.

Princess Kate's other favourite brands to dress her daughter in include Boden, Trotters, Rachel Riley and Zara.