We've just found Princess Kate's new summer bag - and we want one in every colour

How cute is the new Aspinal Paris bag? We bet Kate Middleton would agree

As much as we love to see the fashion Princess Kate is wearing on her royal engagements, it’s the royal arm candy we find even sweeter.

One of Kate Middleton’s most trusted handbag brands is Aspinal of London, and the mum-of-three is on first name terms with the classic Midi Mayfair style, with her bag collection including the leather accessory in many a colour, including lilac.

Princess Kate carried the Midi Mayfair in lilac back in 2018

Since Kate never shies away from wearing a bright, bold or pretty colour, we’re hedging our bets that Princess Kate’s go-to accessory will be the new Aspinal Paris bag, a playful yet elegant woven bag that’s available in a rainbow of 10 colours, from Barbiecore pink to fresh mint and mustard yellow too.

Part of Aspinal's summer-ready Poolside collection, the Paris bag has all the fittings of a royal-approved bag. The design is classic yet trend-led, with woven-leather to get that resort look, and can be carried using the top handle or a crossbody strap.

Using an origami-inspired composition, the handwoven finish creates a super-luxe texture while the myriad of shades the Paris bag is available in are right up Kate’s street.

There’s the candy pink, which would look great with Kate’s pink suits and floral dresses. Prince William's wife has been wearing the Barbie-inspired colour a lot recently, so we bet she'd be reaching for this sugary sweet shade first.

The sugar white classic neutral shade, perfect as a backdrop for Kate’s patterned ensembles.

Bon Bon is a fresh minty shade that we’ve definitely seen Princess Kate wear – and would look brilliant against a white or black outfit too.

And the adorably named Humbug colourway is pure Kate, with its houndstooth-inspired finish.

Of course, if the mother-of-three wants to stick with her tried and trusted Midi Mayfair, its been reimagined for summer in on-trend raffia.

Available in either black raffia or the neutral tan raffia, we bet Kate will save this one for her summer holiday, don’t you?

