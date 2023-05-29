Zara Tindall wowed at the F1 Grand Prix - and wait until you see her new £395 handbag

The F1 Grand Prix of Monaco welcomed a whole host of celebrities and royals to enjoy race day on Sunday. If you were watching on TV you might have spotted Zara Tindall and her husband Mike Tindall at the event. The pair were snapped on the sidelines looking loved-up as they watched Red Bull's Max Verstappen race his way to victory.

The royal couple were photographed looking affectionate at the Grand Prix, and we think you'll agree - they were quite the style duo.

© Getty Mike Tindall and Zara Tindall pose for a photo on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Monaco

Zara, 42, was dressed to perfection wearing one of her favourite Zimmermann dresses. The 'Honour' midi dress has been seen before, but this time she added a brand new accessory - the Aspinal of London micro Lottie bag in Ivory Pebble.

Zara Tindall has been spotted on countless occasions with her beloved Aspinal of London bags, and her Camera 'A' bag seems to be a firm favourite.

There's no denying the fact that Aspinal of London is the go-to handbag brand for the royals. Both Zara and Princess Kate have several of the label's pieces in their handbag collection.

© Getty Images Zara Tindall wore the Zimmermann dress in 2022 when she attended the Platinum Pageant on The Mall during the Platinum Jubilee

Shielding her eyes from the sun in Monaco, Zara wore the 'Zahra' nude sunglasses by sustainable eyewear brand Soek. Priced at just $56 they're a real steal.

Not forgetting I'm a Celeb star Mike Tindall, 44, who also dressed the part in a yellow pinstripe shirt with a pair of navy shorts.