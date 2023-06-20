Princess Beatrice looks so pretty in rosebud dress with nipped-in waist

Princess Beatrice oozed sophistication as she joined senior members of the royal family on Tuesday for day one of Royal Ascot.

The royal, 34, joined the likes of King Charles and his wife Queen Camilla, Princess Anne and Zara and Mike Tindall.

WATCH: Princess Beatrice unearths mother Sarah Ferguson's York tiara for Jordan royal banquet

For the special sporting occasion, Beatrice donned a stunning ivory silk crepe de chine dress dotted with pink rosebuds. The garment – a creation of royal favourite Beulah – featured a fitted bodice, a floaty, draped skirt, a high neck and billowing sleeves.

Her enchanting 'Sonia Bud Dress' currently retails online for £495 – and we expect it will be a huge summer hit.

© James Whatling Princess Beatrice looked pretty in pink

The stylish mother-of-one teamed her midi dress with a hot pink headband adorned with a giant bow, a pair of kitten heels and a cream, canvas bag. She wore her auburn locks in a chic low ponytail and spruced up her look with a sweep of radiant makeup. Perfection!

Her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, meanwhile, looked as dapper as ever wearing a three-piece suit and a smart black tailcoat. Opting to coordinate with his wife, Edoardo completed his outfit with a blush pink tie.

During the event, the couple were pictured beaming alongside Zara and Mike Tindall. Equestrian star Zara looked her usual polished self in a statement mint green linen dress emblazoned with painterly pink blooms and twisted leaves.

© Getty The royal looked flawless

She secured her blonde locks beneath a chic straw boater hat and accessorised with a cream clutch and a pair of simple drop earrings. Mike, meanwhile, looked ultra-suave in a three-piece suit and a satin top hat. For a pop of colour, the former rugby player wore a baby pink silk tie.

Princess Beatrice's elegant Royal Ascot appearance comes after she recycled her stunning floral engagement dress for a glitzy HearstLab X Red Magazine event.

© Getty Mike and Zara Tindall appeared in high spirits

The evening offered guests the opportunity to explore HearstLab's unique investment offering and connect with senior Hearst executives and editorial leads. During the event, Red Editor-in-Chief, Sarah Tomczak, led an inspiring discussion with Hearst’s Chief Legal Officer and founder of HearstLab, Eve Burton.

For the insightful event, Princess Beatrice plucked a colourful green Zimmerman dress from her summer archive. The royal last sported the garment back in 2019 when she announced her engagement to Edoardo.

© HearstLabs Princess Beatrice rewore her floral engagement dress

Beatrice's dress featured a forest green backdrop complete with sprawling pink, violet and cream blooms. The garment also showcased long balloon sleeves, a rounded neckline and a longline silhouette, making it the perfect choice for a magical engagement photo shoot.

The Princess jazzed up her look for the HeartsLab event, opting for a glam beauty blend featuring smoked out eyes, a sweep of blush, and a natural, nude lip. As for her hair, she wore her radiant red locks down loose in a sleek, straight style.