Princess Kate is a millennial style dream in skinny jeans and Veja trainers

The Princess of Wales joined Prince William for a visit to the St Davids RNLI Lifeboat Station in Pembrokeshire

Princess Kate opted for a relatable off-duty look when she joined Prince William at the St Davids RNLI Lifeboat Station in Pembrokeshire during their West Wales visit on Friday.

Following an emotional service commemorating the first anniversary of Queen Elizabeth II's death at St Davids' Cathedral, the Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed a trip to a local seaweed farm and discovered more about the RNLI's lifesaving work. Princess Kate swapped her burgundy Eponine dresscoat and hat by Sahar Millinery in favour of a more casual look – and it's so down-to-earth.

The royal mum opted for black skinny jeans paired with Veja Campo trainers... basically, every millennial's staple wardrobe choice.

We love seeing Princess Kate wearing regular clothes and the fact she doesn't embrace wide-leg jeans, just like us.

At 41, the royal is at the top end of the millennial generation, and prefers to stick to the classics rather than hopping on nostalgic Gen-Z trends – and we can't blame her!

Sporty Kate paired her jeans with a basic white T-shirt and a beige waterproof coat.

She kept her brunette hair styled in the elegant chignon she had debuted earlier in the day and swapped Her Late Majesty's heirloom pearl earrings for a more subtle style.

It was a day to remember for St Davids' Deputy Coxswain Judd Kohler and crew member Ellen Evans as their children Isla Kohler, four, and her brother Albert, two, presented Princess Kate with flowers at the end of the visit.

The touching moment was captured on camera, and the mother-of-three was seen sharing sweet words with the youngsters.

RNLI Lifeboat Operations Manager John Williams was thrilled by the royal visit and the spotlight it has shone on the RNLI charity, whose mission is to save lives at sea.

The organisation's volunteers provide a 24-hour search and rescue service around the United Kingdom and Republic of Ireland coasts.

He enthused: "It was such a pleasure to welcome The Prince and Princess of Wales to our lifeboat station. They were genuinely interested in the work of the RNLI and spent time talking to volunteers about their different roles

"The Royal couple were invited onboard the Tamar class lifeboat to see our stunning coastline from a different perspective. It was great to show Their Royal Highnesses how we recover our lifeboat on the slipway and day-to-day operations. Our volunteers are very proud of what they do. Meeting The Prince and Princess was a real honour and something none of them will forget."

The visit was all the more special for Prince William, who was an RAF search and rescue helicopter pilot stationed near Anglesey. His role included working with the RNLI’s lifeboat crew on rescues.