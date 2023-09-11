Princess Beatrice is radiant in waist-defining dress for country outing

Princess Beatrice has made a few low-key appearances throughout her summer break with her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, allowing fans to catch a glimpse of her effortless warm-weather wardrobe.

One of these outings was her trip to the Cornbury House Horse Trials, where Sarah Ferguson's daughter dressed in a beautiful midi dress by Ulla Johnson, according to @royalfashionpolice. The black floaty frock featured a floral and polka dot print with a drawstring tassel belt highlighting her waist, a tiered skirt falling to her ankles and long sleeves with elastic ruffled cuffs that she had rolled up in the heat.

WATCH: Royal fashion hacks revealed: From the best footwear to how to keep hats in place

Princess Beatrice has owned the Clementine Dress, which retails for $325, since 2016 so the past-season frock is sadly no longer available to buy. The Princess has worn it on several occasions, including on a trip to Laos in 2018.

For her latest summer outing, the royal dressed it down with black Veja trainers and gold bracelets stacked on her wrist. She wore her hair in loose waves, which she later secured in an updo, and kept her makeup natural with glowing skin and long lashes.

© Karwai Tang Princess Beatrice has made several low-key outings this summer, including attending Wimbledon

Looking for more outfit inspiration as the UK enjoys a last-minute heatwave ahead of autumn? Earlier this week, the royal stepped out at Bluebird Chelsea in London in a gorgeous printed pink midi dress in photos obtained by the MailOnline.

The 35-year-old niece of King Charles III wore the Venetia dress by Parisian brand Thierry Colson, complete with a beautiful tile-patterned, frilled collar and gigot sleeves, teamed with a personalised Walton raffia bag by Anya Hindmarch.

Meanwhile, she was spotted enjoying a sunset dinner at Le Club 55 in St Tropez in June wearing a rose print ME+EM dress with a flirty 50s style skirt, a fitted waist panel and pockets.

© Max Mumby/Indigo Princess Beatrice showed off her summer style at Royal Ascot 2023

One thing a lot of her outfits have in common are feminine silhouettes and romantic prints, which are key pillars of her personal style, according to royal style expert Miranda Holder.

Discussing Beatrice's style evolution, she told HELLO!: "The Princess has always favoured more romantic, feminine silhouettes and daintier prints and textures such as florals and lace which really suit her.

The royal often wears feminine silhouettes and floral prints

"At the same time, she also has a more dramatic, experimental side (which is a stylist’s dream to work with) and is not afraid to try something different on the bolder side."

She added: "I think she will maintain her penchant for everything feminine, with pretty prints, fabrics and accessories taking centre stage but I am sure there will be a few fun fashion surprises that will keep us guessing too."

DISCOVER: Princess Kate’s 7 best styling hacks of all time